Who is Michael Andlauer? Get to know everything about the new Ottawa Senators owner

Michael Andlauer, a well-known figure in the Canadian transportation industry, has recently become the new owner of the Ottawa Senators. With his vast experience and genuine love for hockey, Andlauer brings a distinct viewpoint and a wealth of expertise to the organization.

Let's explore his background and discover more about the individual behind this significant ownership role.

Andlauer boasts an impressive career spanning over 35 years in the Canadian transportation industry. His journey began in 1991 when he founded ATS Andlauer Transportation Services, which has since transformed into ATS Healthcare, a renowned company in the logistics and transportation sector.

In 1994, he went on to establish Associated Logistics Solutions, now known as Accuristix, further solidifying his presence in the industry. However, Andlauer's entrepreneurial endeavors extend beyond transportation.

In 1994, he founded Andlauer Management Group (AMG) to manage and operate transportation and logistics companies in Canada, specifically focusing on the healthcare sector. With his leadership as the President and Chief Executive Officer, AMG has excelled in delivering efficient and reliable healthcare supply chain solutions.

In 2019, Andlauer Healthcare Group was created as a subsidiary of AMG, bringing together various specialized healthcare supply chain companies under one brand.

Beyond his business ventures, Michael Andlauer is an avid hockey enthusiast. His involvement in the sport dates back to 2003 when he first became a co-owner of the Hamilton Bulldogs, a team in the American Hockey League (AHL). Later, he assumed sole ownership of the Bulldogs.

In 2009, Andlauer made headlines by purchasing a share of the Montreal Canadiens, one of the most storied franchises in the NHL. Alongside Geoff Molson, he acquired a stake in the Canadiens, Bell Centre, and Gillett Entertainment Group (now known as Evenko).

Michael Andlauer is set to acquire ownership of the Senators for $950 million

Toronto billionaire Michael Andlauer is on the verge of becoming the new owner of the Ottawa Senators, according to reports from Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch. The agreement in principle, valued at a substantial $950 million, is awaiting approval from NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and the league's executive board.

Andlauer, who currently holds a minority stake in the Montreal Canadiens and serves as a member of the NHL's board of governors, will need to divest his interest in the Habs in order for the deal to proceed.

The arduous sale process for the Senators had narrowed down to Andlauer and Jeffrey and Michael Kimel of Harlo Capital, along with Canadian singer The Weeknd. However, it appears that Andlauer emerged as the preferred buyer.

Four groups submitted bids by the May 15 deadline, and the NHL reportedly favored Michael Andlauer due to his long-term vision for the franchise. Notably, he also supports the idea of constructing a new downtown arena, aligning with the Senators' memorandum of understanding with the National Capital Commission (NCC) for a new rink at LeBreton Flats, which was signed last year.

