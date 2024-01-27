Who is Zach Parise’s wife? All we know about Avs forward’s partner, Alisha Woods

Zach Parise, the Colorado Avalanche forward, shares a heartwarming love story with his wife, Alisha Woods. They met at the University of North Dakota, where Parise was gaining fame as a top player in NCAA hockey.

Alisha, a former student at UND, and Zach met during his time playing for the Fighting Hawks. The college sweethearts announced their engagement in Aug. 2011, just before Parise embarked on the 2011-12 NHL season training sessions with the New Jersey Devils. After the season, the duo tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Minnesota in Jul. 2012.

Alisha, a North Dakota native turned Minnesota resident, holds a Bachelor's degree in community nutrition from the University of North Dakota. She has delved into various fields, including public health organizations, government agencies and non-profit organizations.

Alisha tried her hand at advertising for a bit, her impressive communication skills coming in handy. She and Zach have been busy building a family for over 10 years. They love showing up at things like their 2018 trip to Children's Minnesota and had a blast playing hockey with the kids there.

On Friday, the Colorado Avalanche announced their decision to ink a deal with Zach Parise, committing to an $825K contract for the remainder of the 2023-24 NHL season.

Zach Parise family chronicles: A heartwarming tale of love and joy

Zach Parise kids

Zach Parise and Alisha Woods enjoy a lovely family life in Edina, Minnesota. They have three children. Their parenthood journey commenced with the birth of son, Jaxson, and daughter, Emelia, on Jan. 8, 2014, two years after their wedding.

Zach, despite dealing with a foot injury at the time, was fortunate to be by Alisha's side during the delivery.

Four years after the twins' birth, the family expanded in 2018 with the arrival of their third child, a baby boy, Theodore Parise. Alisha's delivery of Theodore was comparatively smoother than that of the twins.

The proud parents of Emelia, Jaxson and Theodore share regular snippets of their life on social media.