Sports Nutrition to lead the way

Fast & Up is a brand born out of the passion to fuel the nutritional needs of the sports community. Throughout the journey, Fast & Up always been an avid supporter of athletes and sports enthusiasts in every capacity. Since our inception in 2015, our sole intention has been to provide clean nutrition support to Indian athletes in their endeavours to compete on various platforms.

Fast & Up is India’s first effervescent sports nutrition brand. The idea came to fruition with the belief that active nutrition is crucial for the well-being of an individual. At present, there is an upsurge in the requirements of health-conscious consumers who are more eager than ever to make fitness their priority. It makes us proud to say that ours is a brand that is trusted and favoured by the sports community including sportspersons, athletes, health and fitness enthusiasts, and anyone who chooses to live a healthy and active life.

Our association with sports over the years has been intense. We made our first mark by campaigning for the running community. We worked at the ground level by building awareness about our products, mostly through interactions and recommendations, explaining them how intelligent nutrition works. This helped us expand the running community through sampling, peer-to-peer word of mouth recommendations and intensive use of our digital space.

Fast & Up is the high-quality nutritional choice for many National and International athletes in various sports like Cricket, Soccer, Kabaddi, Cycling, and Athletics. Over the years we’ve had associations as the official nutrition partner with several prominent names in the sports community like BCCI, IPL, Ranji Trophy Teams, IFLISL, Pro Volleyball League, IBC Pro Boxing, Pro Kabaddi and many more. Presently, we are the official sponsors of the CSK IPL team and ISL Odhisa.

We have also had the honour to be the official nutritional partner for some of the best running events in the country like the Airtel Hyderabad Marathon and Tata Mumbai Marathon. In fact we are the official energy drink for all running events hosted by Procam International who host the biggest run of the country – Tata Mumbai Marathon.

We are also very proud and fond of our associations with incredible athletes like Mayank Agarwal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and many others who have made the nation proud and won hearts with their commendable performances.

This time, we intend to pay tribute to the lesser-known sports of India like Kalaripayattu, Kho-kho, Khushti and the likes by building awareness around them in our digital space. As an emerging brand, we think there is a need to be rooted in our identity. The way Kabaddi has been globally recognised and made its way to the Pro Kabaddi League is a remarkable feat in itself.

There are equally indigenous sports of our country that demand attention. As a part of our growing sports ecosystem, we intend to support these communities with our endeavours. The possibilities are endless and we hope to only grow from all our experiences.