The host of IMPACT Wrestling's Pehlwani Patakha show, Paul Virk, recently shared his thoughts on whom he would like to see in the company.

Choosing from a sea of young talent and legendary names, the 25-year-old star went on to name WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and two-time WWE champion Bobby Lashley as the superstars he would like to see in IMPACT Wrestling.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Virk heaped praise on Angle and Lashley.

"I feel like you can't just pick one, there are so many out there. But, to be honest, deep down, I would love to see Kurt Angle come back and have one more run in IMPACT, you know. But if it's possible, maybe Bobby Lashley, because I think he really found himself in IMPACT Wrestling. The Lashley we see now, I think, you don't have that if the Lashley in IMPACT didn't happen. Plus, the guy looks like million bucks, so definitely," Paul Virk said.(10:09 - 10:45)

IMPACT Wrestling legend Kurt Angle recently spoke about coming back from retirement

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Kurt Angle stated that following his knee replacement five months ago, he doesn't intend to return to wrestling. However, he is open to potentially wrestling a tag team match involving some young talent.

"It’s hard to say this right now because I’m basically telling the fans, 'Hey, I can’t really wrestle anymore but watch me in my next match!' But I’m just telling the truth. I’m an honest person, and I’m just saying I’m not like I used to be and never will be. But you know what, maybe down the road, I might do a tag match,” Kurt Angle said.

The WWE Hall of Famer also made a video appearance at the Slammiversary pay-per-view. It'll be interesting to see if Angle does indeed return to IMPACT Wrestling for one last run.

