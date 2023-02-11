IMPACT Wrestling is gearing up for No Surrender on February 24. On this week's episode, the promotion filled out quite a bit of the card, giving fans an incredible six-man tag featuring the Bullet Club and Time Machine.

Viewers also saw the debut of a new Knockout, which adds to an already-loaded division. Not only that, but Joe Hendry managed to outshine three former champions in one segment, and a top champion felt the wrath of their contender weeks away from No Surrender.

Heading into No Surrender and the joint IMPACT and NJPW event Multiverse United, what other New Japan stars will show up in the coming weeks?

Let's get into all that and more in this week's countdown of the five best moments of IMPACT Wrestling!

#5. Former NXT talent debuts against IMPACT Wrestling's juggernaut

The former Persia Pirotta in WWE NXT, Steph De Lander, made her in-ring debut for IMPACT Wrestling this week. The Knockouts Division is already the best women's division one can find, and the loaded roster adds another strong young upstart in De Lander. Prior to the match, she sent a message to the Knockouts Division and her first opponent, Jordynne Grace.

"I am the Powerhouse Predator, Steph De Lander. And Jordynne, what a fall from Grace. She went from being the Knockouts (World) Champion to losing to the new girl in her first match!"

Well, poking the bear might not have been the best idea for De Lander. Though Jordynne Grace did lose the title at Hard to Kill, she's still at the top of her game and in the greatest shape of her career.

SDL had a strong first match-up, to be fair. It was definitely a contest between two powerhouses, and De Lander had the Juggernaut of IMPACT Wrestling on the back foot several times. Still, as many competitors have learned in this company, it's nearly impossible to bring Grace down for good. A suplex tossed Grace but only seemed to fire her up.

Grace hammered De Lander with a series of brutal strikes before finishing her off with the always impressive Grace Driver. Though De Lander fell in her first bout, she's got a ton of potential. Much like Rich Swann, Steve Maclin, Deonna Purrazzo, and more, De Lander may prove WWE wrong for letting her go.

Keep an eye out for the Powerhouse Predator. And as always, stay clear of the Juggernaut Jordynne Grace.

#4. Joe Hendry embarrasses three former IMPACT Wrestling Champions

Joe Hendry continues to impress and entertain the IMPACT faithful week in and week out. In the main event, The IMPACT Wrestling Digital Media Champion defended against former champ Matt Cardona. Hendry recently got under the skin of Cardona and Brian Myers after writing a song about them that...well, didn't paint them in a great light.

If one hasn't seen the video yet, don't worry, Hendry will probably be showing it every Thursday for the next few weeks.

Former NWA World Champion Matt Cardona was stunned by the power of Hendry, resorting to dirty tricks in an effort to take down the Prestigious One. As Brian Myers tossed the belt in an effort to distract the referee but wound up clotheslining Cardona instead of Hendry.

The champ capitalized, sending Myers to the floor before planting the challenger with the Standing Ovation for the win. Not only did he retain the title, though. Hendry also avoided a spear from Moose, again sending him into Cardona. Hendry would send Moose over the top rope before escaping with his belt and sending fans home happy with another play of "Matt Cardona's new hit song."

#3. Mickie James eats a Snowplow ahead of her No Surrender title bout

Mickie James and Tommy Dreamer teamed up to face Bully Ray's Good Hands, Jason Hotch, and John Skyler. The recently formed duo have assisted Bully Ray recently in an effort to learn from the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Famer and get a rub here and there in the process.

After attempting to help Bully put Mickie James through a table last week, Tommy Dreamer saved the Knockouts World Champion, leading to this tag match.

Though Hotch and Skyler are a strong duo that could do well in the IMPACT Wrestling tag division, this entry is about Mickie James and her contender at No Surrender.

Bully Ray got his grubby hands into the head of Masha Slamovich last week, bringing the devastating force with him to lay out Hardcore Country in a brutal fashion. Following the match, Bully attacked Dreamer mid-celebration. Mickie looked ready to throw down with him, only to be blindsided by Masha.

After a nasty backhand, Masha laid out Mickie with the Snowplow, sending her a message. At No Surrender, she's finally taking the Knockouts World Title.

#2. IMPACT Wrestling is now HEX-Rated

The Death Dollz have been a dominant trio in the Knockouts tag team division. Ever since capturing the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Titles, Rosemary, Jessika, and Taya Valkyrie have run through nearly every team on the roster.

On this night, they faced the surprising duo of Killer Kelly and Taylor Wilde. Unfortunately for Kelly, it was a ploy, as she abandoned her partner to be mauled by the champions.

The night wasn't over for the Death Dollz, though, as they heard a familiar voice in Father James Mitchell.

"Back to you, Rosemary. As long as it has been since we have seen each other, it has been much much longer since you last paid proper respect to my boss. You know, your father? And that makes my boss very, very angry. It makes him unhappy."

Rosemary and the Death Dollz quickly learned that Mitchell was there to send a message, or better yet, to put a Hex on them. Allysin Kay and Marti Belle returned to IMPACT Wrestling and laid out Valkyrie and Jessika while Rosemary was distracted.

The Demon Assassin also fell to the duo, taking Hex Marks the Spot.

Could the Knockouts Tag Titles be taken by the returning Kay and Belle?

#1. Bullet Club brings KENTA to No Surrender

IMPACT Wrestling has strengthened its relationship with New Japan Pro Wrestling quite a bit in recent years, giving us some incredible dream matches. We've seen Jay White, FinJuice, Tomohiro Ishii, Minoru Suzuki, and more show up in IMPACT.

Lately, Kushida's made his presence felt within the company, joining up with his old tag partner Alex Shelley, along with Chris Sabin, and even his Super Jr. Tag League partner Kevin Knight.

That tournament also featured Chris Bey and Ace Austin, two of the Bullet Club's newest additions. Known as the ABC (I'm still pushing for Ace of Beyse), Bey and Austin went further than Kushida and Knight in that tournament, getting all the way to the finals.

Since returning to IMPACT Wrestling, the duo have been on a tear and have their sights on the Motor City Machine Guns and their gold. At No Surrender, though, they'll be bringing a special member of the Bullet Club along for a six-man bout. It'll be Time Machine taking on Bullet Club's Ace Austin, Chris Bey, and KENTA!

Are you excited for No Surrender? What other matches are you hoping to see between IMPACT Wrestling and NJPW at No Surrender and their joint show Multiverse United? Let us know in the comments section below!

