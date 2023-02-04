5 Best Moments from IMPACT Wrestling (February 2, 2023): Bully Ray attacks Mickie James; New tag team looking for gold

This week's IMPACT Wrestling focused far more on the Knockouts of the brand, giving us segments and matches featuring the Knockouts World Title as well as the Knockouts Tag Team Championship.

Fans also got a chance to see some great high-flying action as well as some recent additions to the brand shining bright. Sheldon Jean and Kevin Knight both put on some great bouts this week, and it turns out IMPACT Wrestling is bringing in another star for the already loaded Knockouts Division in Steph De Lander.

Not only that, but the faction of Design seems to be on track for a great 2023, and Bully Ray continues to prove that some villains just don't change.

Let's dive into all the best moments of IMPACT Wrestling right now, starting with the always impressive Ace of Beyse.

#5. Bullet Club on the rise

It's no secret that IMPACT Wrestling currently has two of the greatest wrestlers under 30 on their roster, Chris Bey and Ace Austin. Both men have held X-Division gold and, since joining Bullet Club last summer, have been teaming up with one another to great success.

The latest episode showed fans once again that the dynamic duo may very well be on another level. They faced off against Kushida and Kevin Knight, a team they met in NJPW during the 2022 Super Jr. Tag League. Once again, Austin and Bey beat Kushida and Knight in exciting fashion.

Knight proved himself to the IMPACT Wrestling crowd in this one, matching Kushida to take Bey and Austin to their limits. Still, after a fast-paced ten-minute bout, Knight fell to the Bullet Club. After a cutter on the apron, an assisted Art of Finesse by Bey set up for The Fold from Austin.

Nobody's getting out of that, and it's a combination that could very well win the two men some gold the next time they meet IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions, The Motor City Machine Guns.

#4. Bully Ray pushes Masha Slamovich's buttons

IMPACT



@mashaslamovich



.@MickieJames picks up the win but the #1 contender for the Knockouts World Championship is here with a death warrant in hand!

Masha Slamovich set herself up for another title shot earlier this year at Hard to Kill. In a four-way match which also included Taylor Wilde, Killer Kelly, and Deonna Purrazzo, Slamovich emerged on top to earn a chance at the Knockouts World Championship.

After Hard to Kill, Slamovich confronted new champion Mickie James, but the legend didn't back down. When Slamovich issued her a death warrant, James kissed the paper and shoved it back into Slamovich's face.

Following his own run-in with James tonight, Bully Ray found Masha backstage and tried his best to goad her into joining his fight.

"Masha Slamovich. Damn, girl. It's good to meet you. Masha, Mickie James has been incredibly disrespectful to you lately. Disrespect to the level of like you don't even exist in this company. Disrespect as if you're not the most credible challenger to her Knockouts Championship. If I'm Mickie James, I'm not sleeping at night, because all I've got going on in my mind is Masha Slamovich."

Next week, Bully's lackeys will face James and Tommy Dreamer in a match. Ray hopes that Slamovich will take the bait and tear through the champion after the bout. We never got a clear answer on if she would, but by the way Bully reacts in the video above, it seems like he's got the answer he's looking for.

Look out, Mickie James.

#3. The Death Dollz meet their greatest challenge for the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Titles

Killer Kelly returned to IMPACT Wrestling at Hard to Kill after a brief hiatus in a strong but ultimately losing effort. Soon after, she faced Deonna Purrazzo, where she'd fall to the Virtuosa after another strong but disappointing performance. Now, she may have a new and quite interesting direction to take.

Taylor Wilde's been oddly enamored by Killer Kelly, claiming that the "Spirit" has guided her to Kelly. This week, though, fans learned that it wasn't a confrontation Wilde wanted but an alliance. Taylor Wilde and Killer Kelly are teaming up for a shot at the Death Dollz and the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Titles.

With the guidance of a former Knockouts World Champion at her side, Killer Kelly could become even more of an intimidating force. The Wilde Witch has something in mind, and from what we saw on IMPACT Wrestling this week, Rosemary is a fan of it.

Jessika and Taya Valkyrie? Well, not so much.

#2. Bully Ray attacks Busted Open co-host and IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Champion Mickie James

There are two guarantees in life: Death and Taxes. Well, there are three guarantees when it comes to Bully Ray.

Bully Ray will stab you in the back

Bully Ray will put you through a table

Bully Ray will attack anyone to prove a point

Mickie James has had the back of her fellow Busted Open co-host Tommy Dreamer in recent weeks. On the latest edition of IMPACT Wrestling, James decided to put her foot down once and for all.

"Here's me being straight up and honest with you, Bully. The last time we stood in this ring together, I told you to get the hell out of my ring. Now, I'm telling you to get the hell out of IMPACT Wrestling."

Ray pushed her further, reminding her of his recent actions before calling her a tramp. That was all it took, leading to Mickie slapping Bully across the face. In no time, she was over Bully's head as he waited for the Good Hands to bring him a table.

Luckily James was saved by Tommy Dreamer, and we'll see the duo take on the Good Hands next week. The question is, will James have a certain monster waiting for her after the dust has settled?

#1. Callihan and The Design get a major win in the main event

After ridding IMPACT Wrestling of Eric Young, The Design soon fell under the control of Deaner. Cured of the "disease" that was plaguing him, Deaner has been a vicious and domineering presence backed by Big Kon and Angels. One of the most shocking additions to the group has been Callihan.

Last week, Callihan failed to win the Golden Six Shooter for a shot at the IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander. His former friend Rich Swann was the ultimate winner and even tried to clear Callihan's mind of brainwashing. It failed, and luckily for Swann, he was saved by Yuya Uemura, Kaz, and Josh Alexander.

On the latest episode, The Design faced Swann, Uemura, Kaz, and Alexander in the main event. It was a chance for Callihan to prove himself to the Design and more importantly, to Deaner. This was step four of the "Seven Deadly Steps." Did Callihan succeed?

He did! However, he also stumbled a bit in the second step: Follow Orders. Deaner has been trying to wash away the "Death Machine" persona from his new initiative, but Callihan couldn't stop playing to the crowd before hitting his Cactus Driver. Though The Design won this week, there's a feeling a punishment may be due for the former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion next week.

