IMPACT Wrestling shocked the world last week with news of Trinity Fatu joining the promotion. At the live taping in Chicago, Trinity made her debut with the promotion.

That wasn't all this week's episode had to offer. Speedball Mike Bailey and Jonathan Gresham continued their epic rivalry, the Death Dollz aim to get back at Taya Valkyrie, and former world champion Nick Aldis's first feud looks to be set.

What moments earned the top five this week? We're kicking things off with the tag team division, as Bullet Club's 1-2 Sweet's next contenders may include a former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion.

#5. Moose sets sights on the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Titles

Moose is one of the most decorated stars in IMPACT Wrestling today. The 39-year-old is a former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion, TNA World Heavyweight Champion, and even a two-time IMPACT Grand Champion. Since joining IMPACT in 2016, Moose has been at or near the very top of the promotion.

Recently, he's aligned himself with Brian Myers, and it seems that the duo may have their eyes on Bullet Club and the tag team titles. This week, they faced off against two up-and-comers in Bhupinder Gujjar and Yuya Uemura. Gujjar and Uemura have impressed fans in recent months after joining Tommy Dreamer's crusade against Bully Ray earlier this year.

That's where this mini-feud with Moose and Myers began, and while Bully and Dreamer are missing from IMPACT for the time being, these four faced off in a strong opening contest.

Gujjar and Uemura had a great showing against two veterans, but ultimately failed when the former was cut in half by Moose's spear.

#4. Nick Aldis' first feud in IMPACT Wrestling revealed?

Nick Aldis returned to the promotion at IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion, joining the commentary table for the world title bout between Kushida and eventual winner Steve Maclin. After the bout, he had a brief face-off with Maclin when the champion attacked IMPACT President Scott D'Amore.

Maclin's next challenger is PCO at Under Siege, leaving the National Treasure Aldis out of the picture. In an interview with Jimmy Jacobs, Aldis said that he's got every intention of climbing the ladder to the top of the mountain. He's not here to shoot right to the IMPACT World Title. He wants to earn it. In order to do that, he's got to have his first match.

Well, former 2-time X-Division Champion Kenny King had some gripes to pick regarding Aldis, believing he came in to get fast-tracked to the top. Aldis wanted to give King a chance to step up and be his first opponent, but he put a stop to that.

King claimed that much like the world title, Aldis would have to put in the work to face him.

#3. Jody Threat rises up the ranks

Jody Threat competed in her third match for IMPACT Wrestling this week, as she finally got her hands on Alisha Edwards. The Wild Child has been impressive so far, but got her chance against an actual IMPACT roster member this week, and a longtime member at that.

Back in April, Alisha attacked Tara Rising after a match, leading to Threat making the save. Tonight, Alisha had a chance to send the newcomer packing. And though this new aggressive Alisha has been an improvement, tonight wasn't her night.

Threat dominated the majority of the match, and though Alisha took advantage with a poorly timed attack on the ropes, she wasn't able to keep the pressure up. Threat spiked Alisha with a nasty German suplex before finishing her with the impressive F-416.

3-0 so far in her run with IMPACT, one has to wonder how long it takes before she's knocking on the door of Deonna Purrazzo.

#2. Speedball Bailey and Jonathan Gresham's rivalry heats up even more

As far as in-ring action goes, Speedball Mike Bailey and Jonathan Gresham stole the show this week. The rivalry between these two has been exceptional. Heading into this match, the feud was tied 1-1-1. This was the tiebreaker, but hopefully not the end of what's been one of the best feuds in the promotion this year.

Of course, it started out with both men trading holds and jockeying for position, but even early on Gresham seemed to draw first blood. Not too far into the match, Bailey's arm began to bother him, as he tried to work out the kinks between holds.

Speedball managed to fight through the pain, but Gresham never quite gave up on that obvious target. Bailey managed to escape Gresham's seemingly inescapable grasp before catching him with a second-rope missile dropkick.

From there, Bailey fired up with a series of kicks and a beautiful running shooting star press, earning a near fall. Gresham blocked an arm bar attempt but was met with a shooting star knee press to the chest. That was the kind of back-and-forth these two gave, with Speedball looking to connect with strikes while Gresham hoped to catch his arm.

In the end, it was the Octopus that pulled ahead in the series by forcing Bailey to submit with the Octopus Stretch. Go out of your way to find this one if you can.

#1. Trinity debuts in IMPACT Wrestling

Nothing else was going to top what is arguably IMPACT Wrestling's biggest signing in years. The former Naomi made her first appearance with IMPACT this week, and the crowd was white hot for the now Trinity's first entrance.

As always, her walk down the ramp was captivating. Her song, which was the work of Josiah Williams (The artist behind Cameron Grimes and Shawn Spears' themes as well as some fantastic wrestling remixes on his Wrestle Flow YouTube channel), is catchy, to say the least. Trinity herself stated on Twitter that it was exactly what she wanted.

Trinity @TheTrinity_Fatu I want to give a very special thank you to @JDeanWilliams ! He's the brains behind my new entrance music. I simply told him what I felt and wanted and he created exactly that!

"Tri-Ni-Ty" and "Welcome Back" chants echoed throughout the building, bringing Trinity to tears. As most IMPACT fans have known, Trinity spoke about the Knockouts Division, some of the biggest names to ever grace it, and why she's so excited to be a part of it going forward. She wasn't by herself long, as IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace would soon join her.

The Chicago crowd was firmly behind Trinity, but Purrazzo got the attention of the crowd when stating Trinity wouldn't be able to "walk out on" this company or this title. Trinity had a shot ready for her, saying that once they meet in the ring, the Virtuosa will have wished she got fired again.

The Juggernaut Jordynne Grace cut to the chase, reminding Deonna that she still has to face her at Under Siege. As far as Trinity, Grace believes that she'll be the one to take on the former Women's Champion when the time is right.

This is an exciting time for the Knockouts Division and IMPACT Wrestling looks to be feeling the glow.

