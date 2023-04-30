Trinity Fatu on her surprising move to IMPACT Wrestling, "I was trying to hold back the tears"

Trinity Fatu and Mercedes Moné left WWE in May 2022 after walking out of an allegedly heated argument with Vince McMahon regarding the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles and how the division was being handled. Since then, Moné showed up in New Japan Pro Wrestling, capturing the IWGP Women’s Championship earlier this year.

Trinity Fatu made her move this week, showing up at an IMPACT Wrestling taping. The former Women’s Champion received a positive reaction from the Chicago crowd and was quite emotional about the whole ordeal. NBC Chicago had a chance to speak to Trinity following her debut with the promotion, and to say she’s excited about the opportunity would be an understatement.

"I was trying to hold back the tears, but it just felt so good being back in wrestling and being with IMPACT in a place where I felt so welcome and just for the opportunity and just receiving all the love, it was very, very overwhelming. And I really felt it in my heart like I really did. I couldn't even hide the emotion." [0:48 - 1:10]

She stated that it was scary coming back, because when you’re away for some time, you’re never sure if the crowd will care or support you as much as they did before. Thankfully, a warm welcome awaited Trinity, which will be her name in IMPACT going forward. As far as why she chose IMPACT, it was an answer that any fan of the promotion understands; a women’s division that very few promotions can compete with.

"I chose IMPACT because I really, truly believe it's one of the best women's divisions. The history of it...I've been watching these women for years from afar and have always admired their talent. So once I made that decision, I went after it and now I'm here." [1:35 - 1:55]

Trinity was seen at the IMPACT tapings interacting with Jordynne Grace and current Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo, who recently main evented Rebellion earlier this month. She’ll face KiLynn King in her IMPACT Wrestling in-ring debut.

What was Trinity Fatu’s last match?

Prior to leaving WWE, Trinity Fatu and Mercedes Moné were the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. The duo won the gold at WrestleMania 38 Night Two, and defended their titles twice on television and much more at live events.

Trinity Fatu’s last televised match was for the gold, as she and Moné faced Natalya and Shayna Baszler, former tag champions in their own right, on an episode of WWE SmackDown. It was a hard-fought battle for the champs against two of the best technicians in the promotion, but Trinity managed to surprise Natalya with a roll-up counter to the Sharpshooter for the win.

Trinity should expect more competition like that in IMPACT Wrestling. With a roster of Purrazzo, Grace, Mickie James, Tasha Steelz, Masha Slamovich, and more, we should be in for some exciting match-ups with the former Women’s Champion.

Poll : 0 votes