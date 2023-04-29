The WWE Draft is finally upon us, and all the fans are eagerly awaiting to see where their favorite superstars will land. Ahead of tonight's blue brand episode, a former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion took to social media to show off a stunning photo.

With the draft taking place over two nights, the possible pool of Superstars will be split between SmackDown and RAW, including Natalya. Prior to the show, the Queen of Harts posted a post-workout mirror selfie of herself looking better than ever.

You can view the image below:

Natalya's been absent from WWE TV since April 7th, when she and tag partner Shotzi lost to Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. Despite that setback, Natalya's worked a few house shows, stacking up wins against former tag partner Shayna Baszler. Hopefully, after the draft is wrapped up, we'll be able to see more of the veteran on our screens.

Natalya has been one of the most consistent WWE Superstars on the roster, performing for 14 years. One of the most vital keys to longevity in the business is the ability to condition and continually improve your physique. At 40 years of age, Natalya continues to do just that, proving why she is undoubtedly the BOAT.

WWE Draft Night One: Who is available?

WWE @WWE



Give us your boldest prediction



8/7c on Get ready for things to shake up again as the #WWEDraft begins TONIGHT on #SmackDown Give us your boldest prediction8/7c on @FOXTV Get ready for things to shake up again as the #WWEDraft begins TONIGHT on #SmackDown!Give us your boldest prediction👇 👇 👇 📺 8/7c on @FOXTV https://t.co/0UV7pMg7ml

It will be a massive shake-up this year, with a new World Heavyweight Championship introduced, which will feature on either of the two brands. With only half the roster in the draft pool tonight, you may be asking, "Who is getting drafted to SmackDown?"

WWE posted the list yesterday, putting Natalya alongside nine other women available tonight. Becky Lynch, RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, Chelsea Green, Damage CTRL, Lacey Evans, and Sonya Deville are also up for grabs. Damage CTRL. Deville and Green are listed as a duo.

Nattie @NatbyNature No matter the brand, no matter the night, the goal is always the same: make the most of every minute to leave the division better than I found it. #wwedraft No matter the brand, no matter the night, the goal is always the same: make the most of every minute to leave the division better than I found it. #wwedraft https://t.co/mFqzCe5INv

Bobby Lashley, Cody Rhodes, Dexter Lumis, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Edge, Hit Row, Imperium, Matt Riddle, Maximum Male Models, Mustafa Ali, Omos, Shinsuke Nakamura, The Bloodline (Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa), The Miz, The O.C., The Street Profits, and Viking Raiders are available as well.

It's also worth noting that the listing "Select NXT Superstars" shows up for both nights, so get ready to see some NXT call-ups. With several of the developmental brand's talents losing championships and getting written off TV in recent weeks, it seems we may get a large influx of NXT stars on Monday or Friday nights.

Who will be the first WWE Superstar to be drafted tonight? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Poll : 0 votes