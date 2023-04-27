Trinity Fatu (fka Naomi) set to make in-ring return? Here's what we know so far about her wrestling future

Trinity Fatu (fka Naomi) walked out of WWE almost a year ago along side Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks). The duo surrendered their women's tag team titles and have not looked back since. While Mone signed with NJPW earlier this year, the former WWE star's wrestling career seemed uncertain.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion removed all wrestling-related details from her social media handles. She appeared at the New York Fashion Week last year and continued to be associated with multiple non-wrestling related events. The 35-year old extended support to Mercedes Mone and accompanied her to her matches on NJPW. This led to speculation about the former WWE star following suit and signing with the promotion.

Naomi made her WWE main roster debut in 2012 and competed acitvely in the singles division. She teamed up with CJ Perry (fka Lana) prior to teaming up with Mercedes Mone. The 35-year old held the SmackDown Women's Championship on two occasions and mostly competed as a face in the company. Naomi garnered a huge fanbase with her 'glow' gimmick. Her portrayal of the happy-go-lucky persona captivated fans. At WrestleMania 38, Naomi and Mercedes Mone won the women's tag team titles for the first time in a fatal four-way match.

Most recently, it was reported that the former WWE star is set to make her debut at IMPACT Wrestling this weekend and will not be making a one-time appearance. Further details on the nature of her contract and longevity of her association with the promotion are still unknown.

she 🤍 @livvsmone . a year ago today boss n glow won the women’s tag titles at wrestlemania 38. it would mark naomi’s third wrestlemania win and sasha’s first. a moment that’ll never be forgotten a year ago today boss n glow won the women’s tag titles at wrestlemania 38. it would mark naomi’s third wrestlemania win and sasha’s first. a moment that’ll never be forgotten 💚💙. https://t.co/IdG2kOTwLM

While it has been a year since wrestling fans witnessed the multi-time women's champion competing in the ring, her return to the ring has left quite the anticipation.

Will Naomi ever return to WWE again?

Prior to Naomi's departure from the Connecticut-based company, there were alleged talks of her potentially joining The Bloodline. With her husband Jimmy Uso and his family-oriented faction dominating WWE, they were seemingly short of a female star.

Given the circumstances, her husband was being given a major push with The Usos becoming the undisputed WWE Tag Team champions. The wrestling world looked on to her possible return with much fervor but were left disappointed.

With the change in administration in the past year, her chances of a WWE return seemed bleak. The 35-year old still keeps in touch with her wrestling capabilities and was spotted training with former colleague and WWE star Kalisto.

Pro Wrestling & MMA News @PWMMANews Former #WWE wrestler Trinity Fatu FKA Naomi currently training with Samuray Del Sol FKA Kalisto she could be on her way back to the ring soon but where. Former #WWE wrestler Trinity Fatu FKA Naomi currently training with Samuray Del Sol FKA Kalisto she could be on her way back to the ring soon but where. https://t.co/OKB8ArsmbI

Her partnership with Mercedes Mone soon became a fan-favorite as they complemented each other. They worked well as a tag team paving the way for a plethora of feuds and matches in their future.

