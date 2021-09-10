Paul Heyman hints female star has already joined The Bloodline

Paul Heyman opened up about the possibility of adding Naomi to The Bloodline in an interview with the New York Post.

Many among the WWE Universe have been clamoring to see Naomi being added to The Bloodline for a long time. Fans aren't happy with Naomi's position on the roster either. They feel that being added to the stable will revitalize her career.

Paul Heyman gave a detailed answer when asked about the possibility of Naomi joining The Bloodline. Heyman also indicated that Naomi could already be a part of the group.

"At the moment I think we are addressing the enormous box office attractions that are now coming back seemingly all the time against the Tribal Chief and the fact that The Usos, who are reigning defending SmackDown tag team champions, are being pushed to the limit by the best tag team to come along besides The Usos in the past 20 years, the Street Profits. We’re telling quite a few stories right now. As the year continues and we get into 2022, are there more stories to tell involving other personalities? I’m sure that there are. And just because someone is not on television with us doesn’t mean they’re not within eyesight of The Bloodline and doesn’t mean they’re not a member of The Bloodline. It just means we’re not presenting them on TV as such," said Heyman.

Paul Heyman can turn Naomi's career around

Over the course of his decades-long career, Paul Heyman has helped several wrestlers. One wonders where Brock Lesnar would have been today if he hadn't paired up with Heyman back in 2002. The same could be said about Roman Reigns, following his heel turn in 2020.

Hi @SonyaDevilleWWE just sending you a friendly reminder😌 because tomorrow is FRIDAY! I’m still waiting for my first match 💚 pic.twitter.com/5D4awvugDk — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) September 9, 2021

Naomi is a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion and is one of the most beloved female stars of WWE. She also won the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal in 2018.

Fans have been complaining that Naomi is underutilized on the main roster. Would you like to see her being presented on SmackDown as a member of The Bloodline? Judging by Paul Heyman's comments above, do you think she has already joined the stable?

