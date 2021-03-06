5 IMPACT Wrestling names WWE should look to sign

IMPACT Wrestling has been experiencing somewhat of a resurgence over the past 12 months. In addition to working relationships with promotions such as All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling, recent big-name signings such as The Good Brothers and Deonna Purrazzo have generated a lot of interest in the IMPACT product. IMPACT has been pulling in record ratings on AXS TV and also trending worldwide on several occasions during major events such as Slammiversary, Bound For Glory and Hard To Kill.

We just crossed 4 MILLION subscribers on YouTube.



Another factor behind IMPACT’s recent success is the talent at the company’s disposal. IMPACT Wrestling has quietly amassed an impressive roster of talent in recent months. Due to its recent success and impressive talent roster, major companies such as WWE and AEW have been reportedly keeping a close eye on a variety of names under the IMPACT umbrella.

It was recently reported that WWE had already begun making overtures towards certain top IMPACT Wrestling names in order to find out when their current IMPACT contracts expire.

With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at five IMPACT Wrestling names that WWE should look to sign.

#5 Rosemary

Rosemary would fit perfectly in the supernatural storytelling section of the WWE Universe

Rosemary has been a staple of the IMPACT Wrestling product since debuting in the promotion in 2016. A former IMPACT Knockouts Champion, Rosemary has proven to be incredibly versatile in the character that she portrays.

While Rosemary's character may be dark, demonic and off-the-wall, Rosemary has shown fantastic range in portraying a villainous, psychotic heel and also a charming, quirky and comedic babyface.

While being a member of The Decay with Abyss and Crazzy Steve, Rosemary helped the duo wreak havoc over IMPACT Wrestling. This lead to memorable feuds and matches against the likes of The Broken Hardys, Beer Money, LAX and more. However, in more recent history, Rosemary has proven to be a comedic, unique babyface during her romance with John E. Bravo and friendship with Taya Valkyrie.

Rosemary's in-ring prowess shown in IMPACT Wrestling

Rosemary’s in-ring work cannot be overlooked either. Rosemary has participated in gripping and thrilling matches against the likes of Su Yung and Havok during her IMPACT Wrestling run.

Given her versatility, experience and supernatural character, one would think Rosemary would be a perfect fit for the WWE Universe. WWE has a wide array of supernatural characters such as “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss. Rosemary would be a perfect addition into Bray Wyatt’s warped version of the WWE Universe, something that would surely captivate viewers at home around the world.

