WWE reportedly trying to find out when contracts of top IMPACT Wrestling stars expire

Despite having one of the most stacked rosters in the world, WWE continues to look out for wrestlers from around the world. WWE is known to keep an eye out on talent from other promotions, and it seems like the company is keeping tabs on the situation over at IMPACT Wrestling.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE has begun making overtures towards some of the top IMPACT Wrestling talent to find out when their contracts expire.

Meltzer mentioned nothing else, and we don't know the names of the talent that WWE is interested in possibly getting on board.

Update on the IMPACT Wrestling contracts amid WWE interest

Fightful Select had recently reported that the 'contract season' is expected to last longer in 2021. Several contracts in AEW, NJPW, ROH and WWE will expire around the same time. IMPACT Wrestling, in particular, locked down many wrestlers to multi-year deals in the spring of 2019.

Ethan Page's IMPACT Wrestling contract expires on January 1st 2021, and as reported by WrestlingInc, the former IMPACT Tag Team Champion has had talks with almost every top promotion. Jake Christ is already a free agent.

We checked out Fightful's contract page and compiled a list of talent whose deals reportedly expire soon. Taya Valkyrie, Moose, Rosemary, Rhino, Willie Mack, Rich Swann, Jordynne Grace and Kiera Hogan's contracts expire in 2021.

The contracts of names such as Eric Young, Karl Anderson, Fallah Bahh, Ace Austin, Acey Romero, Su Yung, Crazzy Steve, Doc Gallows and Josh Alexander don't expire until 2022. There are many other IMPACT Wrestling's talent whose contract details have not been disclosed.

Of course, WWE would only be interested in signing a select few wrestlers from IMPACT Wrestling. The company recently confirmed the signings of Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz.

WWE making overtures about IMPACT talent's contracts statuses comes at a very interesting time as IMPACT Wrestling, and AEW have forged a potentially game-changing working relationship.

There are many moving factors here that could influence the contract negotiations. The wrestling business has changed since the arrival of AEW, but WWE continues to be an attractive destination for many wrestlers.

This is still a developing story as WWE is still inquiring and nothing concrete has happened thus far. We'll keep you updated.