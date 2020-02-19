Impact Wrestling signs Wrestler AEW and Cody Rhodes were interested in

It looks like Impact Wrestling beat him to the punch (Pic Source: AEW)

It seems that the AEW effect is real as a wrestler that Cody Rhodes was interested in was just signed by Impact Wrestling.

During a recent media call, Cody was asked about hiring more wrestlers of colour in the promotion and he mentioned that Chris Bey was someone that he was interested in.

Less than 24 hours later, Impact Wrestling announced that they had signed Bey.

As mentioned above, Cody was asked whether hiring more 'people of color' was a priority for the company in 2020 for the men's Single Division. He said (H/T Wrestling Inc)

"I've been doing a deep-dive on YouTube, on a guy named Chris Bey. He's a prime example of somebody who could potentially be good for our singles division. We haven't spoken to him or anything of that nature, but I'm sure this call will have some sort of... he'll hear about it in some capacity."

Cody also said that it's a 'demographic' that they do well with, but could be better. He also said that he wants the show to be more in line with how America looks like in 2020.

The exchange can be heard at 24:40

While it seems that AEW has their sights set on adding more 'people of color' to their AEW roster, it looks like other promotions are there to scoop them up before All Elite Wrestling can do so.