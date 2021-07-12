5 IMPACT Wrestling surprises we're hoping for at Slammiversary

IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary is set to be one of the most exciting pay-per-views of the year. The return of the Ultimate X match for the X-Division Championship, a four-way tag team match for the Tag Titles, a mystery challenger for the Knockouts Title.

All that, along with the IMPACT Wrestling Title bout between Sami Callihan and champion Kenny Omega, makes this a can't miss product.

While IMPACT Wrestling has done a great job building the card for the upcoming event, it's the advertising that got the attention of those who don't regularly follow the product. After WWE's 2021 releases kicked off in April, IMPACT began teasing Slammiversary with the ad below.

Next stop #Slammiversary on July 17th - where our world changes again. pic.twitter.com/uG3PJVHmR7 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 13, 2021

IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2020 was a huge success thanks to similar advertising highlighting possible returns and/or debuts for the brand. The best talents brought in at the time were The Good Brothers and Eric Young, who have remained major players in the world title and tag team divisions since last summer.

With some major debuts teased and some exciting title matches on the horizon, there's a lot to look forward to with Slammiversary. Today we'll be taking a look at some surprises we'll want to see from IMPACT Wrestling at the pay-per-view.

#5 The IMPACT Wrestling debut of the IIconics

No matter what they're called, Jessie McKay (fka Billie Kay) and Cassie Lee (fka Peyton Royce) would be a perfect fit for IMPACT Wrestling. The company brought back the Knockouts Tag Titles earlier this year, and has turned the titles into one of the most sought after prizes in the company.

The Knockouts Tag Title Division is a hidden gem of the company, and that's thanks in part to Fire 'N Flava. Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz are perfect in their roles and are future mega stars. They'll be defending their titles against two former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champions in Rosemary and Havok.

Should Fire 'N Flava come out on top, the IIconics would be a great duo to put them up against. That being said, there is another option. There is another Australian Knockout who would be a perfect fit for them, who is currently feuding with another team.

Tenille Dashwood's feud with Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering continues to heat up. Many are predicting a heel turn from Grace in the near future. However, a great swerve would be to have Dashwood find some help from her fellow countrywomen.

But if they decide to do it, if IMPACT Wrestling can bring in Lee and McKay, it would be a major boost to an already stacked women's roster.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra