5 Talking Points from this week's IMPACT Wrestling (19th January 2021) - Matt Hardy and Private Party show up, IMPACT legend returns

The latest episode of IMPACT Wrestling was yet another breezy watch with logical storyline developments, and solid wrestling peppered all across the show. AEW's Matt Hardy and Private Party appeared on this week's episode by taking on Chris Sabin and a returning James Storm in the main event of the night.

On the other hand, IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann and TNA World Champion Moose had a face-off that ended with Swann getting the upper hand. While no announcement has been made yet, a match between the two seems imminent in the coming weeks on IMPACT Wrestling.

A new challenger seemingly emerged for the IMPACT Knockout Tag Team Championships, while Rhino was brutalized by Eric Young after the opening match of the night.

That said, let's discuss the major points that have gotten the IMPACT fans buzzing. Do share your thoughts in the comments section below.

#1 Matt Hardy and Private Party defeat Chris Sabin and a returning James Storm in the main event of IMPACT Wrestling

On this week's IMPACT Wrestling, Good Brothers made their way to the ring and boasted about their win at Hard to Kill. Soon enough, Chris Sabin came out and said The Motor City Machine Guns deserve a shot at the IMPACT Tag Team Championships. When Good Brothers said he doesn't even his partner by his side, Sabin introduced a returning James Storm as his partner.

The two entered the ring, with Storm putting over Sabin as a much bigger star than him. However, Matt Hardy's music hit, and he came out with Private Party. Hardy made a case for Private Party to get a title shot and also said he and his brother, Jeff Hardy, never lost the titles but were stripped of them by the IMPACT management. A #1 Contender bout was booked with Private Party taking on Chris Sabin and James Strom in the main event of IMPACT Wrestling.

As expected, the main event match was a terrific contest between the two tandems, with a surprising outcome. The highly-experienced duo of Storm and Sabin put over the relatively new Private Party in a passing-of-the-torch moment. Good Brothers came out, and a brawl broke out in the ring when Storm and Sabin attacked the two teams. IMPACT Wrestling closed with the three teams fighting off each other.

While it seems like we are heading towards a three-way clash, it makes sense if Private Party is given a one-on-one shot before heading into that direction. Also, with Good Brothers regularly appearing on both IMPACT and AEW, they can have separate rivalries on the two shows with these two teams.