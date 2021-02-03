5 Talking Points from this week's IMPACT Wrestling (2nd February 2021): Mahabali Shera and ODB return

The latest episode of IMPACT Wrestling was an entertaining two-hours of wrestling programming with the two surprise returns that have certainly gotten the fans buzzing. Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards continued their feud this week, with both of them finding tag partners for themselves for a possible tag team clash at IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender.

On the other hand, the women's division saw the return of a four-time Knockouts Champion who can prove to be a credible threat to Deonna Purrazzo's title reign. IMPACT X-Division Champion TJP and Rohit Raju wrestled a fantastic match that ended with another surprise return that helped Raju beat the champion.

In the main event, IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann teamed up with Tommy Dreamer to take on Moose and Chris Bey. While the match was fun, it lacked in the excitement factor and thus turned out to be underwhelming.

That said, let's look at the latest developments from this week's IMPACT Wrestling. Do share your thoughts in the comments section below.

#5 Moose and Chris Bey defeat IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann and Tommy Dreamer in the main event of the night

Self-proclaimed TNA World Champion Moose and Chris Bey faced off against IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann and Tommy Dreamer in the main event of this week's episode. While most of the IMPACT Wrestling main event segments in recent weeks have been quite talked about, this one was relatively short on surprises and instead focussed on projecting Moose as the most dangerous threat to Swann's title reign yet.

IMPACT Wrestling creative has done a commendable job of booking Chris Bey in recent weeks. He's a vital player of the company, and they are wisely putting him in the main event segments where he'll get to learn from the veterans of the business. As for Tommy Dreamer, it's not a good sign that he's main eventing a big IMPACT Wrestling pay-per-view at this point in his career.

Yes, he's a legend, and the championship match is a gift by Swann for his 50th birthday, but this should ideally be the main event of a special episode and not of a pay-per-view. It renders the match predictable, as virtually no one believes Dreamer would walk out as the champion.

Even the company, for that matter, hasn't depicted him as a threat to the title. The focus has been on Moose and his eventual clash with Swann. However, the misunderstanding in the final stages of the match between Dreamer and the champion did signal a heated collision that could take place on next week's episode.