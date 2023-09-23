Best of IMPACT Wrestling 1000 Night 2: 28-year-old star fired; Awesome Kong and more back in action

We pick up where we left off last week as IMPACT Wrestling 1000 continued. It was a two-show celebration, and this week was a loaded card. Who would be kicked to the curb after the Feast or Fired match? Who would face the wrath of Awesome Kong?

Before we get to the list, an honorable mention I want to make involves Before the IMPACT, BTI, where the Death Dollz challenged MK Ultra for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles. The former Rosemary and Havok, now Courtney Rush and Jessika, took on one of the most exciting tag teams in wrestling today, Killer Kelly and Masha Slamovich.

It's free on IMPACT's official YouTube channel, so check it out. Masha was ranked 15 in the PWI 500 this year. Find out why in that match.

We're starting everything off with two of the greatest factions in the promotion's history.

#5. Team Canada and America's Most Wanted unite

Eric Young was originally set for a singles match with Kenny King. Accompanied by Scott D'Amore, the two came out to the classic Team Canada theme, with Coach D'Amore waving the flag as proud as ever.

The former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion had King on the ropes before Sheldon Jean rushed in to cause the DQ. D'Amore quickly made the save with the hockey stick, cracking Jean on the spine.

Director of Authority (for the night) Shark Boy came out to restart things as a tag match. That's right, Shark Boy put the President of IMPACT Wrestling, Scott D'Amore, in a tag match.

But soon after that, The Design attacked. Shark Boy was furious and brought in two heaters to even the odds. Wildcat Chris Harris and Cowboy James Storm returned!

Nine tag team reigns between both groups. This eight-man tag match weighed heavily in favor of the TNA originals. It was a fun moment for longtime fans, and it's always great to see Storm and Harris back, even if it's just for one night.

On this night, they found the defendants guilty, and justice was served when Sheldon Jean ate a Codebreaker from Storm, a Sky High from D'Amore, and finally, the piledriver from EY.

#4. Josh Alexander is back in full swing against Trey Miguel

Josh Alexander won his first singles match since his injury back at Victory Road when he bested rival Steve Maclin in a bout we were robbed of back in April. On IMPACT Wrestling this week, Alexander wrestled his first singles TV bout since February.

The Walking Weapon faced The Fresh Prince of Mid-Air and one-half of the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions, Trey Miguel. The hard-hitting technician 36-year-old star looked to ground the quick and dirty high-flyer in an exciting clash of styles. The Rascalz attacked Alexander last week, setting up this match.

Trey started by avoiding the former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion, but the misdirects weren't enough. Eventually, Alexander caught him with a high-angle German suplex, dumping him on his head. A distraction from Zachary Wentz allowed Miguel to take over with a big dive.

The handspring roundhouse rocked Alexander, but a single clothesline turned Miguel inside out. Alexander also countered Miguel's Meteora with an ankle lock, but after Miguel tossed him to the floor, Wentz rocked Alexander with a flying kick.

As Alex Shelley finally came in to assist his #1 contender, Alexander dropped Miguel with the C4 Spike. Shelley seemed proud of himself, though he could've helped Alexander in last week's beatdown. The world champion's playing mind games with the Walking Weapon, clearly.

#3. A new contender for the X-Division Champion revealed after incredible Ultimate X Match

In the 50th Ultimate X Match in IMPACT Wrestling history, six of the best wrestlers in the promotion faced off for a chance at glory. Ace Austin, Rich Swann, Zachary Wentz, Speedball Mike Bailey, Alan Angels, and Samuray Del Sol (Formerly WWE's Kalisto) squared off in the opening contest.

Del Sol was on fire early, taking both Angels and Wentz to the floor before hitting a springboard 450 splash onto them and Austin. Not to be outdone, Swann followed with a Phoenix Splash to the floor.

We got the X-Division action that Ultimate X matches always deliver. A triple moonsault off one of the steel trusses. Brawling in mid-air while hanging on for life or death. Samuray Del Sol shone bright in his Ultimate X debut.

In the end, Ace Austin, Zachary Wentz, Alan Angels, and Speedball Bailey clung to the ropes and attempted to claim the X. Wentz used spray paint to blind Austin and send the former X-Division Champion crashing to the mat. Bailey pelted Wentz with a series of kicks while hanging in the air.

Angels went low, catching Speedball between the legs with a kick. He then slipped off the ropes himself but quickly climbed back up and made it to the X, securing a shot at the X-Division Championship for himself!

#2. Feast or Fired sends fan-favorite packing in a shocking reveal

Expand Tweet

Last week, IMPACT Wrestling brought back one of its other classic gimmicks, Feast or Fired. Three championship matches and a pink slip hidden within four briefcases, each hung in one corner of the ring.

Usually, the prizes would be the X-Division Championship, the Tag Team Championship, and the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship.

This year, however, the X-Division Title shot was replaced by an opportunity at the Digital Media Championship. Thanks to the great work by Joe Hendry, Kenny King, and Tommy Dreamer this year, the title has been elevated and feels like a genuine prize, making it worth the move. And with the Ultimate X match that took place this week, there was no reason to give another shot at the title to someone else.

Busted Open's Dave LaGreca hosted the reveal. Crazzy Steve, Moose, Chris Bey, and Yuya Uemura were the holders of the briefcases this year. Which IMPACT Wrestling star sealed their own fate and won their pink slip?

Steve was first, securing a Digital Media Title shot against Tommy Dreamer or whoever holds the title when he cashes in. Next up was Moose, who was having the IMPACT World Title opportunity. He told Myers he hoped for the tag title match but wasn't upset with the results.

Next up was Chris Bey. Could Ace of Beyse finally get their opportunity to challenge The Rascalz for the titles they feel they were cheated out of or would IMPACT Wrestling fire the Ultimate Finesser?

Unfortunately, for JOYA, Bey and Austin got their wish. Securing the opportunity they've been dying for, ABC will challenge The Rascalz down the line. Sadly, this means the end of the road for Yuya Uemura in IMPACT Wrestling.

Hendry stood by Uemura's side as he opened his briefcase, both men knowing their time together was over. Next week, Yuya Uemura will get a goodbye ceremony, which is more than most losers of the Feast or Fired game have gotten.

#1. Multi-generational Knockouts tag match in IMPACT Wrestling main event

Last week, we saw the return of legendary Knockouts and some current injured stars. Gail Kim, The Beautiful People, Awesome Kong, Mickie James, and Tasha Steelz joined Deonna Purrazzo, Gisele Shaw, Jordynne Grace, and the Knockouts World Champion Trinity to set up an epic 10-Knockout tag team match for this week's main event.

Kim and Awesome Kong returned to action for the first time in years to join Mickie, Grace, and Trinity while Raisha Saeed accompanied them. Tasha Steelz and Angelina Love sided with Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw, while Velvet Sky and Jai Vidal sat in their corner.

The first clash of past and present saw Angelina Love and Trinity meet face to face, with Trinity twerking mid-slam, followed by a split-legged leg drop. The IMPACT Wrestling faithful turned an "Ucey" chant into a "Juicey" chant, which Mickie James and Gail Kim both loved.

The Juggernaut Jordynne Grace dominated Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans before letting Mickie James get in on the action.

Tasha Steelz, the GOAT who beat the GOAT, traded shots with James. Hardcore Country ran wild, as James looked great against both Tasha and her other rival, Deonna Purrazzo.

The Knockouts got a ton of time this week. Between the Knockouts Tag Team Title match on Before the IMPACT and this 15+ minute main event, IMPACT's #1 division shone brightly for IMPACT 1000.

As great as it was to see James and Steelz back in action, Gail Kim and Awesome Kong really solidified this as an all-time main event. Considered by many to be the two greatest Knockouts in the promotion's history, these storied rivals were on the same team.

Gisele Shaw was the one to suffer the wrath of Kong. A spinning back fist nearly took her head off, and a choke slam probably would've ended it. But the second Knockout in the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame wanted to send a message. The Implant Buster flattened Shaw, giving Team Over the win to wrap up a wonderful set of tapings.

The past two weeks have been a fantastic blend of past and present, honoring the greats of IMPACT Wrestling's legacy while shining lights on the current generation. There's a lot that wasn't covered here, especially in the main event and Ultimate X matches. Check them out if you have the chance.