5 Talking Points from this week's IMPACT Wrestling (January 13th, 2022): Former WWE star debuts, ROH Invasion continues, Title vs Title

Coming off of an incredible pay-per-view in Hard To Kill, IMPACT Wrestling had to continue building momentum and this week's show did precisely that. It dealt with the fallout from the pay-per-view and built some intriguing stories for next week's show.

The show was headlined by Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Rok-C as they put their titles on the line in a 'Winner Takes All' Main event.

IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Moose also defended his Title against an unexpected challenger. Ring of Honor World Champion Jonathan Gresham reflected on his victory over Chris Sabin at Hard To Kill when confronted by a new challenger.

The ROH invasion continued on IMPACT Wrestling, and a former WWE superstar made his debut in the IMPACT Zone confronting the former World Champion. So without further ado, let's go through the Talking Points from this week's IMPACT Wrestling.

#5 Morrissey challenges Moose on IMPACT Wrestling

W. Morrissey kicked off the show tonight as he laid out a challenge to World Champion Moose for a Title Match. He claimed he had him pinned in the Triple Threat match, but the referee failed to make the count.

Moose appeared on the titantron and stated that there would be a World Title Match tonight, but it won't feature the former WWE star and that he would allow someone who hadn't challenged for the title before.

An enraged Morrissey warned Moose that he wouldn't let him make it to his Title defense and stormed to the back.

Later in the night, Brian Myers confronted the Learning Tree stating they needed to prove themselves as Zicky Dice was revealed as Moose's challenger. The World Champion made quick work of Dice to secure the win.

Morrissey made his way out following the match, causing Moose to retreat. The former Big Cass laid out VSK and Dice to send a message to the world champion.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Alan John