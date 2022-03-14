5 Talking Points from this week's IMPACT Wrestling (March 10, 2022): Motor City Machine Guns reunite, Josh Alexander confronted by Honor No More, All-Star Knockouts tag team match

In this week's edition of IMPACT Wrestling, we saw the fallout from Sacrifice and the build up towards Rebellion. Following his surprise return at Sacrifice, Josh Alexander addressed the IMPACT Zone.

Both the Knockouts World Championship and the Knockouts Tag Team Championship changed hands at Sacrifice, setting up an All-Star Knockouts tag team match for tonight.

The Good Brothers lost their IMPACT Tag Team Championship to Violent By Design while Jay White defeated Alex Shelley at the pay-per-view. The Bullet Club reflected on their performance when they received a challenge.

So without further ado, let's check out the five talking points from this week's IMPACT Wrestling. Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

#5 X-Division Title match Qualifier

It was announced that the X-Division Champion Trey Miguel would be defending his title in a triple threat match at Rebellion. The first of the challengers was determined on IMPACT Wrestling this week as Ace Austin, Crazzy Steve and John Skyler battled in a triple threat match.

Steve had a fantastic showing in the match but with a bit of help from Madman Fulton, Austin was able to walk away with the win and a spot in the title match at Rebellion.

#4 All-star Knockouts Tag Team match on IMPACT Wrestling

Mickie James, Chelsea Green & The IInspiration battled the team of Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans and Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Influence in an All-Star Knockouts tag team match on this week's IMPACT Wrestling.

The heels dominated for most of the match as they isolated Cassie Lee in their corner. Towards the end of the match, Kaleb pulled Green off the apron, which distracted Steelz. James hit Mick-DT to pin the champion and picked up the win for her side.

#3 Deonna Purrazzo's Champ Champ Challenge

Deonna Purrazzo reflected on retaining her title at Sacrifice when she was interrupted by Gisele Shaw and Lady Frost, each staking their claim for a title opportunity.

The Virtuosa granted both their requests, suggesting a triple threat match for both the ROH World Championship and the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship on next week's show.

#2 Bullet Club received a challenge on IMPACT Wrestling

Doc Gallows said that the time for fun and games was over and The Good Brothers vowed to regain the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship from Violent By Design. Jay White reflected on his victory over Alex Shelley, calling him out and offering a "Too Sweet."

Shelley appeared and stood on the ramp. He rejected White's offer and expressed that he was hurt that White couldn't shake his hand at Sacrifice considering their history with each other.

White stated that Shelley felt bad because he took it personally, but for White it was just business. He further claimed that everything in professional wrestling happens because of him.

Shelley countered stating that whether it's Young Bucks in AEW or Okada in Japan, everything has his fingerprints on them and ultimately Jay White happened because of him.

Chris Bey intervened to defend White and said that Shelley was all alone. Shelley stated that when he's in IMPACT Wrestling, he's never alone. Chris Sabin joined him on the ramp and the two laid out a challenge for a tag team match between the reunited Motor City Machine Guns and the duo of Chris Bey & Jay White.

White accepted the challenge, setting up the blockbuster match for next week.

#1 Josh Alexander addressed the IMPACT Zone

Josh Alexander made a shocking return at Sacrifice and attacked the IMPACT World Champion Moose following a successful title defense and delivered a C4 Spike to him. He then revealed that he signed a multi-year contract with IMPACT Wrestling and a world title match against Moose at Rebellion.

The Walking Weapon kicked off this week's show by reiterating the points and vowed to seek revenge from Moose for what he did to him last year at Bound For Glory. Eddie Edwards and Honor No More interrupted Alexander and they had a war of words that quickly turned physical.

Alexander fell victim to the numbers game as Willie Mack and Rich Swann made the save. IMPACT Wrestling's Executive Vice-President Scott D'Amore made his way out and announced Edwards vs Swann for the main event and Mack vs Kenny King. He further banned Honor No More from the ringside.

Mack picked up the win over King in the first match of the night. In a backstage segment, Moose entered D'Amore's office, seeking clarity on his title match. D'Amore gave Moose an ultimatum to sign the contract by next week or he would be stripped of the world title.

Later in the night, Alexander asked D'Amore to put him in the main event against Edwards instead of Swann. D'Amore set up a match between him and Matt Taven for next week's IMPACT Wrestling and asked him to focus on the world title match at Rebellion.

In the main event of the night, Eddie Edwards defeated Rich Swann and Honor No More joined him in the ring as they stood tall to close this week's edition of IMPACT Wrestling.

Edited by Prem Deshpande