5 Talking Points from this week's IMPACT Wrestling (March 31st, 2022): Chelsea Green explains her betrayal, Bullet Club's revenge, New #1 Contender

The latest edition of IMPACT Wrestling saw the in-ring return of ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham. A new number one contender for the Knockouts World Championship was determined in a battle royal. The Bullet Club battled The Motor City Machine Guns in a highly anticipated rematch in the main event. So without further ado, let's check out the five talking points from the latest episode of IMPACT Wrestling.

#5. Jonathan Gresham made his in-ring return on IMPACT Wrestling

After being taken out by Honor No More in the build-up towards No Surrender, Gresham made his return last week and took the fight to their leader Eddie Edwards, setting up a match between the two at Rebellion.

Gresham battled Kenny King this week at IMPACT Wrestling. Before the match, Gresham and King had a war of words with the latter calling the former a puppet for Ring of Honor. King declined to compete under Pure rules and just wanted to hurt Greshan and finish off the job that Edwards started.

King and Gresham tore the house down in the opening bout of the night. Towards the end, Gresham locked in a modified Figure Four leg lock and King's shoulders were down on the mat. Gresham applied more pressure to pick up a pinfall victory.

Following the match, Edwards attacked Gresham from behind. King and Edwards took advantage of the two-on-one situation before Rocky Romero made the save to even the odds.

#4. New Number One Contender crowned for Knockouts World Championship on IMPACT Wrestling

A 10-Knockout Battle Royal was held at this week's IMPACT Wrestling featuring Madison Rayne, Tenille Dashwood, Jordynne Grace, Lady Frost, Jessie McKay, Havok, Rosemary, Gisele Shaw, Alisha and Savannah Evans to be crowned the number one contender for the Knockouts World Championship.

Rosemary, Shaw, Frost and Evans were in the final four of the match. Evans was eliminated by the other three. Rosemary then eliminated Shaw and Frost to become the #1 Contender.

#3. Chelsea Green explained her betrayal on IMPACT Wrestling

Chelsea Green shockingly betrayed Mickie James in the latter's Knockouts Championship rematch against Tasha Steelz. In a backstage interview with Gia Miller, Green stated that she did it because James never gave her the title opportunity she deserved when she was the champion.

Green declared that she and Matt Cardona would defeat James and Nick Aldis at the Multiverse of Matches. However, James & Aldis forced Green and Cardona to tap out at the event.

#2. Josh Alexander snapped on IMPACT Wrestling

This week's show kicked off with a video package recapping Moose's devastating spear on Josh Alexander's wife at Destiny Wrestling last week. Scott D'Amore informed The Walking Weapon that Moose wasn't present in the building. An enraged Alexander grabbed D'Amore by the collar and threatened Moose to pay attention to his actions.

Later in the night, Alexander faced Madman Fulton. Alexander dominated the match and locked in the Ankle Lock to pick up the win. However, he kept applying the pressure even after the match was over. Ace Austin tried to intervene but was scared away by Alexander. He then proceeded to snap Fulton's ankle.

#1. Bullet Club exact revenge on MCMG on IMPACT Wrestling

The Motor City Machine Guns recently reunited to defeat the duo of Jay White and Chris Bey a few weeks ago. However, White claimed that the referee wrongly awarded the match to the Machine Guns and challenged them to a rematch.

Shelley and Sabin denied any controversy over their win and promised to beat the Bullet Club once again. The two teams clashed in the main event of the show. After a hot start to the match, The Bullet Club gained control by isolating Sabin in their corner.

Sabin eventually made a hot tag to Shelley, who took out both White and Bey with a Flatliner combo. After a series of counters, Bullet Club gained the upper hand by using underhanded tactics. Bey accidentally took out White with a dive and the Guns hit the Thunder Express on the former for a two count.

Bey fought back and took out both Shelley and Sabin, soaring over the top rope. Moments later, Sabin put Bey in a pinning predicament but White distracted the referee. The Guns came close to victory after hitting the Skull and Bones on Bey but the latter managed to kick out.

Towards the end of the match, Sabin countered the Art of Finesse from Bey into a German Suplex but ran into a Half and Half Suplex from White. Bey then hit the Art of Finesse for the win as White stopped Shelley from breaking up the pin. White and Bey celebrated their win to close out IMPACT Wrestling.

