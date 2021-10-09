5 Talking points from this week's IMPACT Wrestling (October 7, 2021): Opponents team-up, Ex-WWE star debuts, "Pick Your Poison" series announced

This week's edition of IMPACT Wrestling served as the go-home show for the company's all-women pay-per-view, Knockouts Knockdown. We saw a six-woman tag team action with Kimber Lee, Brandi Lauren, and Lady Frost taking on the team of Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans and Mercedes Martinez. The build-up to Bound For Glory continued with IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Christian Cage teaming up with his challenger, Josh Alexander, to battle Ace Austin and Madman Fulton.

After making his stunning return last week, Heath addressed the IMPACT Zone. The X-Division tournament continued with the second Triple Threat match between Black Taurus, Steve Maclin, and Petey Williams.

It was another excellent edition of IMPACT Wrestling, so without further ado, let's go through some of the talking points from the show. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comment section below.

#5 Heath addressed his situation with Rhino on IMPACT Wrestling

The fallout between Rhino and Violent By Design (VBD) was caused due to Eric Young blaming the former for VBD's loss in a tag team match weeks ago. This was followed by a heinous attack on Rhino by Young and his crew.

Last week on IMPACT Wrestling, they demanded an answer from Rhino and had him cornered. Heath made his stunning return to save him from a dangerous position, but as he stared at him, Rhino left through the crowd without answering which side he chose.

This week, Heath came down to the ring to address the situation and stated that he had not heard from Rhino throughout the past year during his injury and believed that it was due to VBD.

He called out Rhino, but Young and his faction showed up instead. They demanded Heath to leave the ring, but he didn't budge, leading to a three-on-one assault on him while Rhino was nowhere to be found.

