5 Talking Points from IMPACT Wrestling (October 13th, 2022): A surprise contender for Josh Alexander; can Bully Ray be trusted?

IMPACT Wrestling's post-Bound for Glory show was stacked with great matches. There was also a significant increase in the intrigue surrounding Josh Alexander's IMPACT Wrestling World Championship.

After Bound for Glory, Josh was left with one definitive challenger in Bully Ray, who won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet earlier that night. By the end of IMPACT Wrestling this week, that list had three names added to it. The target is most certainly on Josh Alexander's back.

We also saw the Knockouts division heat up, with Killer Kelly facing Tasha Steelz in a No DQ match and a six-person tag ending in shocking fashion. Alexander isn't the only one with contenders lining up around the corner, as Jordynne Grace has a strong and hungry division to battle. She bested Masha Slamovich, so who is next?

We'll dive into all that and more with this week's five talking points from IMPACT Wrestling.

#5 Former Tag Champions reunite on IMPACT Wrestling

Matt Cardona returned to IMPACT Wrestling last weekend when he appeared in the Bound for Glory Call Your Shot Gauntlet. Though he didn't win, Cardona put on a strong performance as the former NWA World Champion showed he's here for gold.

However, it may not be for the world title. Cardona battled Bhupinder on this week's episode, looking to get revenge on the man who eliminated him from the gauntlet. The former IMPACT Wrestling Digital Media Champion had a tough time with the young Gujjar, but found help from his old ally.

The Major Players reunited, with the current DM Champion distracting Gujjar for long enough for Cardona to hit Radio Silence. While Gujjar has been a thorn in Myers' side for quite some time, one has to wonder if the Major Players will look to enter the tag team division officially.

#4 Who is next for the Juggernaut of the Knockouts Division?

IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace battled Masha Slammovich in what was arguably the match of the night at Bound for Glory. After surpassing someone who was able to run through the rest of the division with ease, one has to wonder who can stop Grace.

Well, there are a few contenders that could give Grace a run for her money. Killer Kelly destroyed both Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans when Kelly beat Steelz in an incredible No DQ match. Kelly's been on the rise since joining the company earlier this summer.

There's also Mickie James, who continues her "Last Ride Tour" after besting Mia Yim in an excellent contest at Bound for Glory. James has promised that if she loses once, she'll retire, and she's got the Knockouts World Title in her sights.

Her longtime rivals Tasha Steelz and Deonna Purrazzo are also never more than one win away from another opportunity. The Knockouts Division is loaded at the moment, but Jordynne Grace seems unstoppable.

#3 What is Bully Ray planning?

Bully Ray won the Bound for Glory Call Your Shot Gauntlet last week, earning a shot at any title on the roster any time he wants it. He made it clear that night that he wasn't here for anything but the top spot. Oddly enough, instead of beating Josh Alexander while he was down and out, he saved the IMPACT Wrestling World Champion against a beatdown from Honor No More.

This week, Josh called Bully Ray out. The Walking Weapon said that he'd heard from veterans in the business and many of the boys in the locker room. He's a student of the game and knows not to trust Bully. So the question is, what's Bully Ray's game?

IMPACT @IMPACTWRESTLING



Bully has done it all, but this time he wants to do it right. @bullyray5150 has stabbed Sting, Hulk Hogan, Dixie Carter, Brooke, the fans and even his own partner Devon in the back in IMPACT history.Bully has done it all, but this time he wants to do it right. #IMPACTonAXSTV .@bullyray5150 has stabbed Sting, Hulk Hogan, Dixie Carter, Brooke, the fans and even his own partner Devon in the back in IMPACT history. Bully has done it all, but this time he wants to do it right. #IMPACTonAXSTV https://t.co/7F0CWXUuMd

Bully said he knew the wrestling world despised him and assumed Alexander would get a lot of sound advice warning him of the former Aces & Eights leader. However, he'd done it all before already. He's a two-time world champion at IMPACT Wrestling and is one half of the most decorated tag team in the business. This time, he wants to do things differently.

This time, Bully Ray wants to do it right. He's challenging Josh Alexander to his face and wants him at his best. Understandably, nobody trusts him, including his best friend Tommy Dreamer.

Bully has promised he's not here to screw anyone over, whether that be Josh Alexander or Tommy Dreamer. The statement led to the announcement of a tag match next week where Bully and Dreamer, "The Fat and the Furious," face Bullet Club's Ace Austin and Chris Bey.

I'd like to petition for that team to be called, "Ace of Beyse."

#2 Frankie Kazarian shocks IMPACT Wrestling with Option C

At IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory, Frankie Kazarian defeated "Speedball" Mike Bailey for the X-Division Championship. It was a stunning result after a stellar contest, proving that Kaz is still one of the best in the business.

Near the beginning of this week's episode, Kaz was met by former champions Bailey and Trey Miguel, both congratulating him and letting him know they're vying for him. The champ stated that back in the day, he was known as "The Future" Frankie Kazarian.

Kazarian appreciated the praise, and said the future of the division looks pretty bright with competitors like them. But when it comes to what happens next, they'll have to wait and see.

Well, they wouldn't have to wait long, as Kazarian made a move that shocked IMPACT fans and IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander. After successfully defending the belt against Bobby Fish in a stellar main event bout, Alexander was confronted by Frankie Kazarian.

IMPACT @IMPACTWRESTLING



has declared his intention to exercise Option C to challenge #IMPACTonAXSTV OPTION C! @FrankieKazarian has declared his intention to exercise Option C to challenge @Walking_Weapon OPTION C! @FrankieKazarian has declared his intention to exercise Option C to challenge @Walking_Weapon! #IMPACTonAXSTV https://t.co/twShva69vu

Option C was implemented back in 2012, giving the X-Division Champion an opportunity to cash in their belt for a shot at the top title. While originally a Destination X only deal, it's moved around a lot since then.

Alexander is all-too familiar with the concept, as he gave up the X-Division Title last year to defeat Christian Cage for the World Championship at Bound for Glory. Kazarian has challenged Josh for the title at IMPACT Wrestling Over Drive, November 18th in Louisville, Kentucky.

#1 Josh Alexander continues to collect contenders

IMPACT @IMPACTWRESTLING @bullyray5150 sees the Call Your Shot trophy as an opportunity to redefine his legacy in professional wrestling. #IMPACTonAXSTV .@bullyray5150 sees the Call Your Shot trophy as an opportunity to redefine his legacy in professional wrestling. #IMPACTonAXSTV https://t.co/sipkQU3oiB

This week's episode kicked off with IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander. After a stellar defense against Eddie Edwards, the leader of Honor No More is now behind him. But that doesn't mean his job is done, as Frankie Kazarian isn't the only major player that the Kingpin of IMPACT has to worry about.

Though he's got his eyes on Bully Ray and that Call Your Shot Trophy, he was met by two of IMPACT Wrestling's top contenders and a recent addition to the roster. While Josh and Bully were hashing it out in the ring, they were interrupted by Steve Maclin and Moose.

While Maclin vowed that he's not like the rest, and will stab Josh in the heart instead of the back, Moose revealed that he'd screw Josh over again if given the chance. While these four made their plans known, they were interrupted by Bobby Fish, who would challenge Josh for an IMPACT Wrestling World Title match in the main event.

Unlike last year, Josh Alexander managed to leave Bound for Glory with the gold. However, he's got a large target on his back and several shooters aiming for the kill. And that doesn't even include the likes of Sami Callihan and Eric Young, who are sure to be vying for the top spot down the line. It's lonely at the top, but Josh has learned a lot over the past year.

With new X-Division Champion Frankie Kazarian implementing Option C to give up his belt for a shot at Alexander's, one has to wonder how long the flag bearer of IMPACT Wrestling can hold onto his spot. The Walking Weapon has the gold, and has his head on a swivel. It's going to be tougher to get one over on Josh Alexander.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes