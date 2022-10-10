"She's awesome." - IMPACT Wrestling star says she wants to face Rhea Ripley

IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Jordynne Grace has stated that she wants to take on WWE's Rhea Ripley.

Jordynne Grace is currently signed to IMPACT Wrestling and has dominated their Knockouts Division since her signing in 2018. She is the current Knockouts Champion in IMPACT, enjoying her second reign with the title. During her time with IMPACT, she has wrestled the likes of Mia Yim, Chelsea Green, Taya Valkyrie, and ODB. She has also teamed up with the likes of Scott Steiner, reigned as IMPACT Digital Media Champion, and was a Knockouts Tag Champ with Rachel Ellering.

During a recent interview with Fightful, Grace was asked about IMPACT's working relationship with several other companies. The likes of MLW, AEW, and New Japan Pro Wrestling were mentioned. Grace was then asked who she'd like to work a crossover promotion with. She noted that Rhea Ripley from WWE was her dream opponent in an interview clip uploaded to the Fightful Scraps YouTube Channel.

"I would love to wrestle Rhea Ripley from the WWE. I feel like her transformation is insane, she kinda went from looking like a Barbie doll to looking like this really bad b**ch and I think she's awesome," she said. [0:38 - 0:53]

What has Rhea Ripley been up to in WWE?

Though she hasn't competed in the ring since June 2022, Rhea Ripley has certainly been busy on WWE programming.

Most recently, she made herself a factor in the Edge vs Finn Balor "I Quit" match at Extreme Rules. In the match, The Nightmare forced the words "I Quit" out of Edge by threatening to hit his wife Beth Phoenix with a Conchairto. Even though Edge uttered the words, Rhea did it anyway.

Rhea also looked on in delight as Dominik Mysterio attacked his legendary father, Rey Mysterio. This is something that Dominik and Rhea have talked about on Twitter following the event.

