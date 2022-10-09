Create

"Gracias mami" - WWE Superstar thanks Rhea Ripley for Extreme Rules praise

By Liam Power
Modified Oct 09, 2022 07:56 PM IST
Ripley was impressed with the young star
Rhea Ripley is a former champion

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio has taken to social media to thank Rhea Ripley for her praise following WWE Extreme Rules.

Finn Balor of The Judgment Day took on Edge at the event in an 'I Quit' match. Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio were at ringside on behalf of Balor, while Rey Mysterio was present in the corner of Edge. WWE shared a shot of Dominik brutalizing Rey during the match on Twitter, with Ripley looking on in delight.

Ripley later quote-tweeted this shot, highlighting that Dominik was a 'good boy.' This promoted a response from the younger Mysterio, who also took to Twitter to respond to the praise. In response, Dominik thanked the former RAW Women's Champion and also attached a blushing face emoji.

"Gracias mami," he wrote.
Gracias mami ☺️ twitter.com/rhearipley_wwe…

Thanks to multiple distractions and shenanigans by Judgment Day, Finn Balor was able to pick up the victory over Edge, making him utter the words, "I Quit."

What was the Twitter response to Dominik's Rhea Ripley tweet?

Members of the WWE Universe have also taken to social media to share their thoughts on Dominik's post.

One fan shared an image of a shocked tiger.

@DomMysterio35 https://t.co/tzZCzdJeMw

Another shared a shot of Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens looking disgusted during an old episode of RAW.

@DomMysterio35 https://t.co/SYWaZSg2cg

One fan shared an image of NXT star Cora Jade looking shocked.

@DomMysterio35 https://t.co/PkoAZRwIP9

Another fan shared an image of Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul, noting that they were traumatized in the caption.

@DomMysterio35 @RheaRipley_WWE traumatized https://t.co/L05PB2oli5

One shared an image of All Elite Wrestling star Pac, who looked very angry in the shot.

@DomMysterio35 https://t.co/I6ixfJhbqi

One member of the WWE Universe told Dominik that he should be 'ashamed' of himself.

@DomMysterio35 Terrible you should be ashamed of yourself

Dominik Mysterio last wrestled on the September 12 edition of Monday Night RAW in a losing effort to Edge. The match ended in a DQ following Judgment Day's interference.

What did you think of Mysterio's Rhea Ripley tweet? Are you enjoying his run as part of Judgment Day? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

