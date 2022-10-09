"Gracias mami" - WWE Superstar thanks Rhea Ripley for Extreme Rules praise

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio has taken to social media to thank Rhea Ripley for her praise following WWE Extreme Rules.

Finn Balor of The Judgment Day took on Edge at the event in an 'I Quit' match. Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio were at ringside on behalf of Balor, while Rey Mysterio was present in the corner of Edge. WWE shared a shot of Dominik brutalizing Rey during the match on Twitter, with Ripley looking on in delight.

Ripley later quote-tweeted this shot, highlighting that Dominik was a 'good boy.' This promoted a response from the younger Mysterio, who also took to Twitter to respond to the praise. In response, Dominik thanked the former RAW Women's Champion and also attached a blushing face emoji.

"Gracias mami," he wrote.

Thanks to multiple distractions and shenanigans by Judgment Day, Finn Balor was able to pick up the victory over Edge, making him utter the words, "I Quit."

Dominik Mysterio last wrestled on the September 12 edition of Monday Night RAW in a losing effort to Edge. The match ended in a DQ following Judgment Day's interference.

What did you think of Mysterio's Rhea Ripley tweet? Are you enjoying his run as part of Judgment Day? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

