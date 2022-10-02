"Take what you want" - WWE Superstar posts tribute video to Rhea Ripley

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio has taken to Twitter to share a video in tribute to Rhea Ripley.

Dominik was once a target for Rhea and the rest of her Judgment Day allies, along with his father Rey Mysterio. However, following Rey and Edge's victory over the group at WWE Clash At The Castle, Dominik betrayed the two legends, joining the heel group at the allure of Rhea Ripley. Since then, Dom has assisted The Judgment Day in taunting his father and various other WWE Superstars.

Now, the younger Mysterio has taken to social media to share a tribute to Ripley, who has been in his ear for weeks. The video depicts Ripley and Mysterio walking down a corridor. Rock music plays in the background as the two smile, and Dom holds up a bandana. Dominik also noted in the caption that Ripley could take what she wanted.

"Take what you want…"

Dominik @DomMysterio35 Take what you want…⚖️ Take what you want…⚖️ https://t.co/COmB28gjxT

What was the fan reaction to Dom's tribute to Rhea Ripley?

The WWE Universe has also taken to the social media platform to share their thoughts with Rhea and Dominik.

One fan told Dominik that he wasn't very convincing.

mike lewis @mike355l @DomMysterio35 Am I the only one who doesn’t think he makes a great emo “bad guy”? He’s like a widdle baby rebelling against daddy. Not very intimidating @DomMysterio35 Am I the only one who doesn’t think he makes a great emo “bad guy”? He’s like a widdle baby rebelling against daddy. Not very intimidating

Another joked that Rhea's real-life partner Buddy Murphy should be 'worried'.

Isaiah ‘Snitch’ Scott @HappyCorbin @DomMysterio35 The way Rhea looks at him Buddy Murphy should be worried fr @DomMysterio35 The way Rhea looks at him Buddy Murphy should be worried fr

Another fan told the pair to keep being great.

One fan shared a GIF of Dominik's kayfabe father Eddie Guerrero.

One fan account called the video 'sick'.

Another fan, however, simply told the younger Mysterio that he sucked.

The Judgment Day has recently been trying to recruit Matt Riddle on Monday Night RAW. The Original Bro may be the next target for the group when his rivalry with Seth Rollins comes to an end at Extreme Rules.

What did you think of the Rhea Ripley tribute video? Are you enjoying the Dominik Mysterio angle? You can share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

We asked Saraya's parents if we should step into a wrestling ring again here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far