IMPACT Wrestling: Best men's TV matches in 2021 so far

IMPACT Wrestling has felt a major resurgence in recent years thanks to their small yet stacked roster. Delivering excellent matchups with the X-Division, tag division, and Knockouts division, let alone their world title scene, it's no wonder that wrestling fans have started to take notice.

Many fans began checking out the promotion after Kenny Omega began working with IMPACT Wrestling at the beginning of the year. With AEW's World Champion soon capturing the IMPACT Wrestling World Title, fans of All Elite Wrestling have given a lot of attention to the Tennessee-based promotion.

Thankfully, they've noticed exactly what hardcore IMPACT fans have been saying for quite some time. Namely, IMPACT boasts some of the best wrestling around. With stars like Rich Swann, Moose, Deonna Purrazzo, Trey Miguel, Fire 'N Flava, Jordynne Grace, Josh Alexander, and more, it's hard to find a bad match in their recent catalog.

Today we'll be taking a look at the best men's matches from IMPACT Wrestling. We'll kick things off with an underappreciated match-up that saw a rising star take on Mr. IMPACT Wrestling himself.

Jake Something stepped into Moose's spotlight on IMPACT Wrestling

#5 Moose vs Jake Something - IMPACT Wrestling February 23rd, 2021

IMPACT Wrestling has a roster full of wrestlers that any promotion would love to have. While Moose is, of course, at the top of the list, there's an underappreciated powerhouse that should be on anyone's radar. Formerly Cousin Jake as part of The Deaners, Jake Something has proven to be one of the most explosive men on the company's roster.

After laying him out at the beginning of the show, Moose was challenged to a match by the young, and hungry, Jake Something.

Ahead of the match, Something had already lost his tag partner, Cody Deaner, who turned on him and joined Violent By Design. Moose antagonizing him only riled him up more. Moose felt Jake's wrath early, even before they got to the ring.

Even after being beaten down by Moose earlier in the night, Something had Moose on the ropes at several points. It led many to believe that, had Jake come into that match healthy, he may have walked away with a win.

In the end, a brilliant hoss fight ended with Moose cutting Jake in half with the Lights Out spear. Jake's been hanging around in the mid-card since this match, but he's someone that IMPACT Wrestling will be able to rely on for years to come. As for Moose, he reportedly re-signed with IMPACT Wrestling earlier this year.

