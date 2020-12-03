IMPACT Wrestling hit the ground running in 2020. While the rest of the wrestling world seemed to hold their collective breaths and test the waters of 2020 slowly and cautiously, IMPACT Wrestling went full speed ahead into the murky unknown. And it worked out for them.

The promotion, widely considered to be subpar at best amongst wrestling fans before this year, had several weeks where they were the only product in town and they took that opportunity to capitalize on our collective rapt attention.

From re-introducing legends of the promotion that we never dared hope to see again to signing some incredible performers, IMPACT Wrestling made all the right moves this year. Even with the prospect of bringing in “new to us” superstars and guys who have attained international fame, the company still did what it have become known for in recent years. They brought in new and exciting talents and pushed them to the moon.

This strategy has been present throughout the promotion across all their divisions and showcases a true shift in the culture and booking philosophy of the people in charge behind the scenes. The new philosophy has been implemented to full effect in their Knockouts division.

From the signing and subsequent debut of Neveah to the acquisition of , Deonna Purrazzo, IMPACT Wrestling has revitalized the Knockouts division. They continued it with the return of Tenille Dashwood as well.

IMPACT Wrestling looked to the pandemic and the uncertainty that surrounded the promotion and chose to attack instead of resting on their laurels. They dipped aggressively into the market and brought in a whole new legion of wrestling fans as their Knockouts division quickly became the group to watch on Tuesday nights.

Bringing in great wrestlers and allowing them to be themselves and work their own distinctive styles has helped IMPACT Wrestling and has allowed them to expand their own horizons. They have started taking chances that may not have been possible a year ago due to their standing in the wrestling world.

One year ago, we were in the midst of a year-long Knockouts title reign with the from Taya Valkyrie and Tessa Blanchard was the IMPACT Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion. Now neither of them are in the title picture in the Knockouts division (The latter having separated with the company in June of this year.).

Yet no one online feels that the Knockouts division is suffering due to a lack of their “star power” in the main event. The IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts division has built new stars in the likes of Jordynne Grace, Deonna Purrazzo, and Tenille Dashwood. The company has also revamped long time members of the roster like Jessica Havok, Rosemary, and Su Yung. And they aren’t stopping there.

Announced at Bound For Glory 2020, Impact Wrestling is bringing back their Knockouts Tag Team Championships. The first Champions will be crowned at Hard To Kill 2021

All of this just furthers the argument that if you are a woman in Professional Wrestling, IMPACT Wrestling is one of the best places to be at the moment.