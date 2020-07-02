Deonna Purrazzo on dominating IMPACT Wrestling, future goals and more

Deonna Purrazzo opened up on the current vibe at IMPACT Wrestling, her finisher and more.

The rising IMPACT Wrestling star has her eyes set on the Knockouts Championship.

IMPACT Wrestling star "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo

IMPACT Wrestling has been in the news a lot lately, as it continues to air its flagship weekly two-hour program IMPACT! every week airing on AXS TV. Meanwhile, last month the company announced that it renewed its long-running broadcast deal with Mexico City-based MVS Comunicaciones MVStv and a new international partnership with the TV LATAM platform. One of the IMPACT Wrestling performers who has a lot of people talking is "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo.

The New Jersey native made her in-ring debut in 2013, first making appearances with TNA in 2014. She made a proper return to IMPACT in May 2020, and on the June 9, 2020 edition of IMPACT!, she attacked Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace with a vicious Fujiwara Armbar.

I had the pleasure of speaking with Deonna Purrazzo by phone on July 1, 2020. She opened up about her quick ascent within IMPACT's ranks, her Patreon, future goals and plenty more within our conversation.

The full conversation with Deonna Purrazzo is embedded below for your listening pleasure. The full chat will likely appear on a future edition of the Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz podcast.

More on Deonna Purrazzo can be found online via www.twitter.com/DeonnaPurrazzo, www.instagram.com/deonnapurrazzo and www.impactwrestling.com.

On recently revealing on social media that she is getting a college degree

Deonna Purrazzo: The history degree and going back to school is something I'd thought about doing for quite a while. Just because we've had so much downtime and no one's really traveling that much, I thought now would be the best time to do it... I really just wanted to reveal some things about me to take the attention off of wrestling or what's going on in the world and just bring it back to, "These are things you might not know," and talk about these things instead.

On how long it was from knowing she was going to IMPACT Wrestling to actually debuting:

Deonna Purrazzo: Just from the point of starting discussions and breaking everything down and agreeing on terms and things like that before we were in Nashville taping -- maybe it was less than two weeks?

On her Fujiwara Armbar

Deonna Purrazzo: I've using the Fujiwara Armbar probably since 2016... It's kind of stuck with me. I call myself "the Fujiwara Armbar Specialist" and it's how I plan to beat Jordynne Grace [for the Knockouts Championship].

On the current vibes at IMPACT Wrestling

Deonna Purrazzo: It's such a positive environment. Everyone wants to be working for everyone else. Everyone wants everyone else to succeed. Coming into that environment and just feeling like myself and not [walking] on eggshells, the girls are happy that I'm there and with what I can add to the already-stacked division made me really happy and want to keep coming back and want to work harder and harder.