IMPACT Wrestling Preview (July 29, 2021): Bullet Club leader to make his in-ring debut, Will Moose avenge his Slammiversary loss?

Welcome to this week's preview of the IMPACT Wrestling episode. This year's Slammiversary has turned the fortune of the company moving forward. Although there hasn't been much improvement with the ratings, several fresh faces have surfaced to bring notable changes to current storylines.

Last week, the company provided all the fallout from the recently concluded pay-per-view. The episode was decent considering the in-ring action, but Jay White, Mickie James, and Chelsea Green showing up brought some eyeballs.

The management will be looking to provide a much better edition of IMPACT Wrestling this time around. Ahead of the show, several exciting matches, including the debut of the NJPW star, have already been announced.

That said, let's take a look at what to expect this Thursday.

#5 Jay White makes his in-ring debut on IMPACT Wrestling

Jay White's stunning appearance at Slammiversary has become the story of the IMPACT Wrestling program ever since.

In the upcoming episode, Jay White will make his in-ring debut as he teams up with Chris Bey to take on the Good Brothers. Last week, the Bullet Club leader justified the reason behind showing up at Slammiversary, stating that he came here for David Finlay as both men are scheduled to have a match for the NEVER Openweight Championship at Resurgence on August 14.

During his promo, Jay White took a shot at The Elite, stating that the Good Brothers only became relevant because of their ties with the Bullet Club. Switchblade also reflected on the time he defeated Kenny Omega.

The Elite confronted Jay White from a distance, mocking the current Bullet Club stable, claiming that it features only mid-carders. While Don Callis prevented Kenny Omega from going further into an argument with Jay White, the Good Brother expressed their frustration by assaulting Jay White.

But IMPACT Wrestling star Chris Bey surfaced to save the day for the Switchblade.

It looks like the seeds for chapter two of Kenny Omega vs. Jay White have been planted. But the Bullet Club leader needs to overcome the lurking threat of Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows this week.

Jay White's recruitment of IMPACT Wrestling star Chris Bey into his stable will provide some relevancy to the latter's character. The storyline seems to be more about depicting the supremacy between The Elite and The Bullet Club.

Jay White's debut match this Thursday will be nothing short of a delight for fans in attendance. It could unveil some big plans for the upcoming Bound For Glory pay-per-view, which is months away.

Regardless of what the company has planned for the future, this week on IMPACT Wrestling one could expect utter chaos from the match between the Good Brothers and Jay White & Chris Bey.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra