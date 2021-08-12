IMPACT Wrestling Preview (August 12th, 2021): The Bullet Club in action, former World Champion to get in title contention once again?

Welcome to the preview of this week's episode of IMPACT Wrestling. The company is laser-focused on building exciting storylines heading into its first special event in August, Emergence.

Despite bringing in megastars from AEW and NJPW, the show has been languishing to draw decent viewership every week. However, management will continue to look for loopholes and produce an eventful episode this time around.

The upcoming episode will be crucial for top-tier stars as they collide in a Battle Royale to determine the new No. 1 Contender for the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship. Aside from this highly-anticipated match, several other exciting singles and tag team bouts have already been announced.

That said, let's take a look at what to expect this Thursday.

#5 Jay White and Chris Bey faces FinJuice on IMPACT Wrestling

NJPW star Jay White has been the center of attraction since making his IMPACT Wrestling debut at Slammiversary. The NEVER Openweight Champion is more focused on hyping up his match against David Finlay.

The equation prompted him to recruit an IMPACT Wrestling star to the Bullet Club in the form of Chris Bey. On Thursday, White and Bey will team up to face David Finlay and Juice Robinson. Last week, Chris Bey got the upper hand over Juice Robinson in a singles bout.

Although the victory came through an assist from Jay White, the IMPACT Wrestling star made quite an impression on his new leader.

The duo didn't have a great record the last time they teamed up together. IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, The Good Brothers defeated them comprehensively.

Following this, Jay White doubted Bey's ability to be in his faction. Another loss could bring back those doubts once again.

Meanwhile, FinJuice has been on the receiving end of a beatdown from their opponents in recent times. Both teams will leave no stone unturned in putting each other down. Fans will also get a preview of what they can expect from White and Finlay at NJPW Resurgence.

