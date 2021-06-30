IMPACT Wrestling Preview (July 1st, 2021): Team Callis battle Team Dreamer, W. Morrisey to interrupt NJPW legend's last night on the show?

We're inching closer towards the company's biggest event of the summer, Slammiversary, which will also mark the return of fans for the first time since the pandemic era began.

Last week, the company focused on building up new feuds for the July 17th event. With only three matches confirmed for the show so far, fans can expect many more to unveil as soon as this week.

Ahead of the show, several exciting matches have already been announced, including a massive team vs. team bout.

That said, let's take a look at what to expect from the upcoming episode of IMPACT Wrestling.

#5 Team Callis takes on Team Dreamer in a six-man tag team match on IMPACT Wrestling

This week's IMPACT Wrestling will feature an exciting six-man tag team match featuring the team of Don Callis and Tommy Dreamer.

The former's team will include IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers. Meanwhile, Sami Callihan, Moose, and Chris Sabin will represent Tommy Dreamer.

Anthem Board via Tommy Dreamer fired Don Callis from his position as Executive Vice President a few weeks ago. The equation led to Callis seeking revenge from Tommy Dreamer by pitting a team vs. team bout.

Even though the match is entitled to wrestling legends, its primary focus will be around Kenny Omega and Sami Callihan. Both men will also face each other for the IMPACT World Championship match at the Slammiversary event.

In all likelihood, Team Callis seems to be emerging as a clear winner on IMPACT Wrestling this week, considering how well sorted their members are. If we look at Team Dreamer, two of them (Moose and Chris Sabin) despise each other and will lock horns at the Slammiversary event.

Regardless, the match will feature a hard-hitting contest, with every man ought to display big maneuvers. Fans will get to see a preview of what to expect from the company's biggest event.

It shouldn't surprise anyone if the members of Team Dreamer end up betraying each other.

From a storyline perspective, having Team Callis and Kenny Omega stand tall could hint that Sami Callihan will be winning the IMPACT World Championship in front of a jam-packed crowd on July 17th.

If that happens, it will be a surreal moment in IMPACT Wrestling's history, and fans will remember it for years to come.

