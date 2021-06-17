IMPACT Wrestling Preview (June 17th, 2021): Former WWE superstar makes his debut, Sami Callihan's future to be revealed?

Welcome to this week's edition of IMPACT Wrestling Preview. The company's Special Event Against All Odds grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Fans were left stunned by the way the show closed as Don Callis decided to fire Sami Callihan.

This week's IMPACT Wrestling will have all the fallout from Against All Odds. The company has already announced a few exciting matches and segments, including a crucial appearance by someone from the Anthem Board.

With the company's next major pay-per-view, Slammiversary, exactly a month away, it remains to be seen which big money feud has been planned for the show.

The July 17th event will also mark the return of a live crowd for the first time since last year. It will be an exciting build-up to the event.

So let's take a look at what to expect from the upcoming episode of IMPACT Wrestling.

#5 Will Sami Callihan appear on IMPACT Wrestling this week?

At Against All Odds, Kenny Omega defeated Moose to retain his IMPACT World Championship, thanks to an interference from The Young Bucks. The moment that caught everyone's attention was when Sami Callihan appeared out of nowhere to attack the heels.

However, Don Callis used his power to fired Callihan from the company immediately, leaving the main event for the Slammiversay up in the air.

Less than 24 hours after his firing, the company unfollowed him on Twitter and even removed his profile from the website's roster page. Fans have been buzzing on social media about the future of the Callihan Death Machine.

Now officially UNFOLLOWED by the @IMPACTWRESTLING account.



How cute. pic.twitter.com/8Pm7Mf1Fun — THE DRAW (@TheSamiCallihan) June 13, 2021

Despite facing all the odds, Sami Callihan promised that he's going to appear on tonight's episode of IMPACT Wrestling.

The company's EVP Scott D'Amore also revealed that someone from the Anthem Board will appear on the show. This is going to be the most intriguing segment of the show.

In all likelihood, authority figures Callis and D'Amore will be engaged in a war of words over the decision about Slammiversary's main event.

Based on Callihan's Twitter claims, he is most likely to appear on the show. While we all know this is a big swerve, the company wants to grab more eyeballs for the upcoming pay-per-view.

To make the storyline interesting, Sami Callihan can invade the show until he gets his job and the title opportunity back.

While it is difficult to predict the outcome of the upcoming segment, fans are certainly going to love every bit of it.

Edited by Alan John