IMPACT Wrestling Preview(May 20th, 2021): New opponent for X-Division title to be revealed, Will Moose confront Kenny Omega?

IMPACT Wrestling's Under Siege was quite a hit despite the fact that their top title in the hands of a wrestler from another promotion. But the company did manage to crown a new #1 contender for Kenny Omega's IMPACT World title at the event.

This week's IMPACT Wrestling will have all the fallout from Under Siege. Few matches have already been announced for this week's IMPACT, including a Tag Team Title match.

With the company's next major event, Against All Odds, on June 12th, it remains to be seen how the company will build to the pay-per-view. This week's show could potentially have important storyline developments and matches that lead into Against All Odds.

#5 Who will challenge Josh Alexander for his Impact X-Division title at Against All Odds?

At Under Siege, Josh Alexander successfully defended his X-Division title against IMPACT's newest acquisition El Phantasmo. Both wrestlers delivered an outstanding match.

Despite the outcome not being in favor of El Phantasmo, he did manage to prove that he is here to stay. Josh Alexander ended the match by making El Phantasmo tap out to his ankle lock.

It remains to be seen who will step up to Josh Alexander's X-Division title next. El Phantasmo could possibly come out tonight to demand a rematch against Alexander at Against All Odds.

There's also a chance that a no.1 contender match for the X-Divison title could be announced. IMPACT must build up their X-Divison title scene until they get back their World title.

This is also Josh Alexander's first reign as X-Divison champion. It's only been a month since he won the title so IMPACT must focus towards elevating his character.

He should have a major feud with the likes of Sami Callihan or Eddie Edwards to make his mark on IMPACT Wrestling, and elevate the X-Division.

There's also a possibility that Josh Alexander could take a small hiatus from IMPACT Wrestling and defend the title in Japan. There are endless possibilities for him but we could find out more tonight.

