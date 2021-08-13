IMPACT Wrestling Results: New number one contender for world title; Former champion makes final appearance (12th August 2021)

A huge 20-man battle royale headlined the episode of IMPACT Wrestling on August 12 to determine the number one contender for the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship at Emergence.

Four matches had been scheduled to take place on Thursday. Tenille Dashwood and Taylor Wilde opened the show, followed by a Championship Contender match between Josh Alexander and Daivari.

David Finlay and Juice Robinson faced off against Bullet Club's Chris Bey and Jay White ahead of Switchblade's clash against Finlay at NJPW Resurgence.

Matt Cardona was stunned as he lost to John Skyler. Several segments took place throughout the show to hype up the upcoming Christian Cage vs Kenny Omega match at AEW Rampage for the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship.

In her final appearance, a former champion was dragged into the darkness, and the feud between the Good Brothers and Violent by Design saw tempers rise.

Let's look at what all happened in this week's IMPACT Wrestling.

Tenille Dashwood (w/Kaleb) vs Taylor Wilde on IMPACT Wrestling

We kicked things off with a collar and elbow tie-up as the crowd chanted "Let's Get Wild." We saw some chain wrestling, and Wilde took down Tenille with an arm drag. After more back and forth chain wrestling, we saw Wilde take Tenille down with a head scissors as Tenille walked out to regroup.

Wilde got in some forearm shots and dropped Tenille with a scoop slam. Kaleb distracted Wilde as Tenille got a swinging neck breaker off the ropes for a one count. Tenille hit Taylor with a clothesline for a near fall. Wilde drags Tenille into the corner, but Tenille counters with a boot to the face.

Tenille hit an under hook suplex in the corner and took out Wilde with a low splash for a two count. Wilde mounted a comeback, hit a backbreaker and followed it up with a double stomp in the corner. Maddison Rayne interfered, allowing Tenille to hit the Spotlight for the win.

After the match, Maddison Rayne and Dashwood hugged and celebrated the win.

Result: Tenille Dashwood def. Taylor Wilde

Grade: B

