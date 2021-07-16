IMPACT Wrestling Results: Cardona's past comes back to haunt him; Big betrayal after tag team match

It's the final episode of IMPACT Wrestling before Slammiversary. The go-home show for one of the most anticipated pay-per-view events of the year.

We had a few preview matches tonight. The heavy hitters of every team in the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Title match squared off in a four-way in the main event. We also saw Havok and Tasha Steelz go one-on-one ahead of the Knockouts Tag Title bout at the pay-per-view.

All the competitors in the IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Championship Ultimate X match were in action in a tag team match that also included Madman Fulton and Shera. All that plus Matt Cardona being attacked by a ghost from his past, and a shocking revelation regarding Su Yung.

We kicked IMPACT Wrestling with Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering. After Tenille Dashwood attacked Jazz last week, they challenged Dashwood and Kaleb with a K to a match tonight.

Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb with a K vs Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering on IMPACT Wrestling

Kaleb with a K started things off with the former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion. Jordynne Grace planted Kaleb with a series of back suplexes and slams. She allowed Kaleb to crawl over to his corner and tag in Tenille Dashwood.

Rachael Ellering encouraged it and was happy to get the tag from her partner. Jazz's prized powerhouses pummeled Dashwood. We even saw them hit a pair of spinebusters on both opponents. Kaleb distracted Ellering, though, allowing Dashwood to get the better of her with a hair pulling slam.

Kaleb tagged in, but Ellering sent Dashwood to the floor and nearly rolled up Kaleb. However, Kaleb shook off the pinfall attempt and splashed Ellering in the corner after nearly losing his trunks.

Ellering was able to get back to her partner, and Grace demolished Kaleb with a hellacious sit-out powerbomb. Grace and Ellering hit a vader bomb and springboard leg drop for a two-count. Kaleb managed to break up the tandem offense with a superkick to Jordynne. Rachael took him down with a slingblade, but the Spotlight Kick caught her on the button.

Grace slammed Dashwood with a spinebuster and hit a suicide dive on Kaleb. On the inside, Kaleb countered the Grace Driver with a small package, and dropped her a little high with a power slam. Grace kicked out, and the former IMPACT Wrestling Tag Champions broke out a brand new finisher.

Grace picked up Kaleb, and Ellering spun him around for a spinout slam from Jordynne. What a finish!

Results: Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering defeated Kaleb with a K and Tenille Dashwood via pinfall on IMPACT Wrestling.

Grade: B+

1 / 7 NEXT

Edited by Alan John