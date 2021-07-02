IMPACT Wrestling Results: Betrayal in the main event; Former Knockouts Champion teases bringing back old persona

We're still a few weeks away from IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary, one of the biggest pay-per-view events of the year. Tonight, Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers would take on Tommy Dreamer's picks for "Team IMPACT." Moose, Sami Callihan, and Chris Sabin would have to join forces to send the Super Elite packing.

With the Ultimate X Match on the way, battle lines have been drawn. But Chris Bey hasn't picked sides. What would he do this week if someone were to force his hand? All that and more on IMPACT Wrestling tonight.

On BTI, we saw IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo face off against former ally Kimber Lee. Susan and Lee were ousted from Purrazzo's side after they failed to capture the Knockouts Tag Team Titles at Against All Odds. Though Lee put up a valiant effort, Purrazzo locked in Venus Demilo for the submission victory.

We kicked off with a match between the heart and soul of IMPACT Wrestling Eddie Edwards and the legendary Satoshi Kojima. The duo recently faced Violent by Design in a match for the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Titles. Though they failed to win the gold, Edwards later challenged Kojima to a match out of respect. The NJPW legend happily obliged.

W. Morrissey had insulted the duo last week. The big man's comments and threats followed up with an attack on Edwards this week, preventing the match from taking place. Morrissey bragged about what he'd done in the parking lot before Brian Myers and Sam Beale came to the ring. IMPACT Wrestling's Most Professional Wrestler insulted Kojima, who attacked the duo. When the numbers game seemed to win out, Jake Something made the save.

Satoshi Kojima and Jake Something vs Bryan Myers and Sam Beale on IMPACT Wrestling

A ref came to the ring, revealing that management had made the match official. It started with Beale and Kojima in the corner, with the "young boy" getting the better of the veteran thanks to a throat chop. Kojima caught Beale with an arm drag, though, setting Jake Something up for a big slam.

Something baited Brian Myers into the ring and drove through him with a leaping body press. Myers avoided the Black Hole Slam and hit a flying knee. Beale and Myers kept control for several minutes, keeping Something off his feet and wearing him down with strikes and various submissions.

Something threw a big forearm, but Beale shrugged it off, driving Jake into the corner. As his opponents with for a double back suplex, Jake landed on his feet and decleated them both with a pair of clotheslines. Finally, Jake Something got to Satoshi Kojima, who came in like a house on fire.

Kojima hit a big shoulder tackle on Beale and followed with some machine gun chops to the chest. A DDT spiked Beale, but Myers saved him from the Koji Cutter. A flatliner planted Kojima, but as Myers went for the spear he was taken out with the Black Hole Slam.

The Koji Cutter and lariat knocked Beale out for the three count.

Results: Satoshi Kojima defeated Sam Beale via pinfall on IMPACT Wrestling.

Grade: B-

