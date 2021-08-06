IMPACT Wrestling Results: Bullet Club gains a new member; Former tag champions break up

IMPACT Wrestling had a major six-way tag team match in the main event. Frankie Kazarian, a veteran of the brand, returned to join two IMPACT Wrestling mainstays to take on Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers. His partners? Long-time rivals Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards.

We also found out who would face X-Division Champion Josh Alexander at IMPACT Wrestling Emergence. Jake Something, Rohit Raju, Daivari, and Trey Miguel would face off in a four-way for that opportunity.

Speaking of challengers, we also learned who would be challenging The Good Brothers at Emergence, as well as who would face Deonna Purrazzo for the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Title at NWA EmPowerrr. All that and so much more on this week's IMPACT.

We kicked things off with Chris Bey looking to impress Bullet Club leader Jay White in a match against Juice Robinson.

Chris Bey w/Jay White vs Juice Robinson w/David Finlay on IMPACT Wrestling

Chris Bey started the bout off with a shotgun dropkick, sending Juice Robinson into the corner. The former IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion shot a sly grin to the crowd and camera and poked Robinson in the eye.

A diving dropkick earned Bey a two-count. The crowd, and Jay White, chanted Bey's name as he pelted Robinson with a series of kicks. Robinson countered a high roundhouse, but Bey slipt out of a suplex and transitioned into a sleeper hold.

Robinson stood out of the hold, driving Bey's spine into the corner to break it up. Bey avoided a cannonball and battered the former IMPACT Wrestling Tag Champion with more strikes. A Beymasser dropped Juice for the two-count.

Juice Robinson has turned the tide with a spinebuster! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/CsbNmeaAyA — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 6, 2021

Robinson countered a standing moonsault, getting his knees up just in time. A rolling spinebuster planted Bey, but Juice was too hurt to go for the cover. Juice finally hit his cannonball and looked to finish Bey off. His patented jabbing combination connected, but he was distracted by Jay White.

David Finlay took White out, but Bey was able to hit the Art of the Finesse for the win.

Results: Chris Bey defeated David Finlay via pinfall on IMPACT Wrestling

Grade: B+

After the match, Jay White celebrated with Bey by giving him a Bullet Club shirt. It's official: Chris Bey is Bullet Club.

