IMPACT Wrestling Results: AEW star blindsides Kenny Omega; More surprises hinted at for Homecoming

IMPACT Wrestling may have wrapped up Slammiversary a few weeks back, but we're already a few days away from the next IMPACT Plus special. With Homecoming taking place Saturday and a Homecoming tournament to crown a King and Queen, we had a lot to build to tonight.

Moose and Chris Sabin would face off in a Slammiversary rematch. They nearly stole the show then, and were given the main event slot tonight. We would also learn about the next contender for the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship.

All that, plus Jay White and Chris Bey in tag team action against The Good Brothers.

Mean Gia Miller found IMPACT Wrestling EVP Scott D'Amore backstage. Hearing that D'Amore had been "making big moves" in his office all day, she wanted to know what he had planned. Before he could blow the question off, Tommy Dreamer came in asking about a #1 contender for Kenny Omega. D'Amore left Dreamer to come up with a plan.

The Good Brothers vs Chris Bey and Jay White on IMPACT Wrestling

IWGP Never Openweight Champion Jay White made his IMPACT Wrestling in-ring debut tonight, and started things off with Karl Anderson. White ran over Anderson with a running elbow before tagging out to Chris Bey.

The former IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion hit a Bey-utiful dropkick on Anderson, but couldn't stop the tag to the Big LG. Doc Gallows hammered Bey with big left and right hands and dropped him with a stalling suplex.

The Machine Gun and Gallows took turns battering Bey while taunting the Bullet Club Leader. However, Bey got a chance to turn things around on the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions when he hit Gallows with a flying crossbody off the top.

Jay White tagged in and pelted a fresh Karl Anderson with chops. A DDT spiked Anderson and Gallows, and White turned the former upside down with a twisting suplex. Bey was tagged back in, but was nearly taken out with the Magic Killer. Jay White made the save, only to be knocked to the floor.

After countering the Art of Finesse with a chokesam, the Magic Killer finally drove Bey into the mat for the win.

Results: The Good Brothers defeated Chris Bey and Jay White via pinfall on IMPACT Wrestling.

Grade: B

