IMPACT Wrestling Results (November 25, 2021): Wrestle House 2 - Thanksgiving Special

This week's edition of IMPACT Wrestling was a special edition on the occasion of Thanksgiving, where the unique concept of Wrestle House made its return. The show started with a recap of events from last year.

The timeline starts the week before Thanksgiving when stars are teleported to Wrestle House by Rosemary at the request of John E. Bravo. The latter requested it to make his boss, Johnny Swinger, happy. The Demon Assassin accepted the request in exchange for Bravo's soul.

Swinger, however, wasn't thrilled at the idea and tried to escape after which Rosemary reminded everyone that whoever tried to leave the Wrestle House would encounter their worst fear. Later, all the stars learn that they can't leave until Swinger is happy and thankful again.

Kaleb With a K talked to Swingerella #2 Riley when he was interrupted by Chris Sabin. Kaleb accused Sabin of trolling and embarrassing him by moving around the house shirtless in slow motion.

Sabin said he was teleported to the house shirtless and was looking around for one but had no problem embarrassing him. They were then teleported into an arena for the first match of the night.

Chris Sabin vs Kaleb With a K on IMPACT Wrestling

Sabin gained the upper hand early in the match with a series of arm drags. Kaleb poked Chris' eyes to make a comeback into the match.

He followed up with a submission maneuver which the former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion reversed. Sabin landed a dropkick followed by Cradle Shock for the win.

Result: Chris Sabin defeated Kaleb With a K via pinfall on IMPACT Wrestling

Grade: C

Following the match, everyone was teleported back to the house. Madison Rayne and Alisha Edwards tried to come up with a plan to cheer Swinger up while Decay and Chris Sabin temporarily left the house for their matches at Turning Point.

Alisha and Rayne planned to reunite Swinger with Downtown Daddy Brown from the IWPF, but it backfired as the latter was furious with the former leading into the second match of the night.

