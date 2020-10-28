It was the post-Bound For Glory show, and IMPACT Wrestling made sure to deliver. The Knockouts Championship picture was a bit of a mess after Saturday, and Scott D'Amore made sure to address that later on in the night.

Plus tonight was the long-awaited wedding between John E. Bravo and Rosemary. Surely nothing could go wrong, right?

Before the show can truly begin, Eric Young is seen backstage brutally attacking the IMPACT Wrestling World Champion. Rich Swann wasn't even able to celebrate on the post-Bound For Glory episode of IMPACT Wrestling.

The World Class Maniac attempted to bash Swann's skull in with the title, but Swann was able to avoid the shot. Ultimately, though, after a good back and forth, Young dropped Swann on his head from the top rope, finishing him off with a running boot to the jaw.

Scott D'Amore and IMPACT security rushed the ring to prevent any more harm. Young demanded his rematch for the IMPACT Wrestling World Title take place now, but Scott D'Amore denied his request.

Rich Swann, though, wanted to prove himself as a fighting champion. D'Amore, reluctantly, allowed it to happen.

IMPACT Wrestling World Championship Match: Eric Young vs Rich Swann (c)

Rich Swann, barefoot and in slacks, took the fight to the former champ. An impressive series of offense, rolling heel kick, kneeling superkick, and a rolling body splash all connected. However, Young put a stop to his momentum with a big release powerbomb.

Swann caught Young with the handspring cutter, though, which left Young down long enough for the Phoenix Splash.

Results: Rich Swann defeated Eric Young via pinfall on IMPACT Wrestling.

Grade: B

Between the brawl and the surprising rematch in the opener, the first ten minutes of IMPACT Wrestling was able to leave fans on the edge of their seats, regardless of how short the match was. Clearly, this feud isn't over by a long shot.

Backstage, Havok revealed to Nevaeh that Father James Mitchell had been revived, much to her dismay.