12-year TNA Wrestling veteran finally addresses Mustafa Ali signing: "Phenomenal performer" (Exclusive)

Mustafa Ali made history in only his first match in TNA Wrestling, as he became the only man to win the X-Division Title on his debut.

A vignette aired on the January 25th edition of TNA IMPACT!, confirming that Ali had signed with the company and would compete at No Surrender 2024. He beat defending champion Chris Sabin in the main event to win his first championship in a major company.

Speaking exclusively with Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling, long-time TNA Wrestling veteran Frankie Kazarian addressed the signing of Mustafa Ali:

"Mustafa Ali, I didn't have a relationship with him before. Man, what he brings to the table is incredible. What a performer, what a good human being. What a passionate guy. Both those guys [Ali and Nic Nemeth] are very welcome additions to our locker room." [5:55 onwards]

Kazarian went on to describe Ali as a performer and even teased a potential future confrontation between the two:

"Seeing him live this last week in New Orleans. Phenomenal performer. Him and Chris Sabin put on an incredible match. He belongs in the ring, and I'd like to be in the ring with him one day."

Ali announced his exit from WWE in September 2023 and has since gone on to make appearances for TNA Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and various other independent wrestling promotions.

