Braun Strowman shares throwback moment with AEW Star

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman, in a recent tweet, shared a throwback moment from a stellar match he had with current AEW Star Paul Wight.

Since his exit from WWE, Braun Strowman hasn't signed with any other promotion. Reports have stated that IMPACT Wrestling is strongly considering signing the Monster among Men. However, there has been no movement in the market to sign Strowman, yet.

Recently, Braun tweeted a throwback moment with Paul Wight aka The Big Show. The tweet contains a short clip of a bout between Strowman and The Big Show from back when the two stars wrestled on WWE RAW.

Both stars always entertained fans whenever they battled each other in WWE. Strowman's tweet took fans back to 2013 when the duo performed a splendid match for the live RAW audience.

You can check out Strowman's tweet below:

Braun Strowman reportedly met with a high-ranking official of IMPACT Wrestling

As per the latest reports, Braun Strowman recently met with one of the highest-ranking officials of IMPACT Wrestling, Executive VP Scott D'Amore.

IMPACT has been trying to sign Strowman as they hope for him to show up on the promotion's biggest pay-pay-view, Bound for Glory. However, there's no confirmation regarding Stowman signing with IMPACT wrestling.

Also Read

Fans will have to be patient as the former WWE Universal Champion is taking his time to choose his next destination. For now, Braun Strowman is having a good time staying away from the ring.

AEW fans! Join the fastest-growing page for All Elite Wrestling fans today.

Edited by Abhinav Singh