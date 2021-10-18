Braun Strowman meets high-ranked official of top promotion - Reports

According to the latest reports, Braun Strowman has been spotted meeting up with IMPACT Wrestling Executive VP Scott D'Amore.

Next weekend, IMPACT Wrestling hosts its biggest pay-per-view of the year with Bound for Glory in Las Vegas. There has been speculation that Strowman is set to make his debut for the promotion at the event.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman met with high-ranking IMPACT Wrestling executive Scott D'Amore last night at a hotel bar following Motor City Comic Con in Detroit.

Johnson reports that the two men had a long meeting last night but did not have any confirmation if the two parties reached a deal during their meeting last night.

Adam Scherr @Adamscherr99 My first and only sit down interview!!!! You want dirt and truth. Well here ya go!!!!!!! Adam Scherr FKA Braun Strowman's First Post WWE Interview youtu.be/iG_rVVerVj4 via @YouTube My first and only sit down interview!!!! You want dirt and truth. Well here ya go!!!!!!! Adam Scherr FKA Braun Strowman's First Post WWE Interview youtu.be/iG_rVVerVj4 via @YouTube

Could Braun Strowman be headed to IMPACT Wrestling?

PWInsider also reports that IMPACT Wrestling is working on "several surprises" for the Bound for Glory next weekend. If the company manages to sign Braun Strowman to a contract, he would certainly be a big addition to the promotion.

Beyond his "Free the Narrative" project with EC3, Strowman hasn't done anything wrestling-related since being released from WWE this summer. Many thought, with Mark Henry and Paul Wight being in AEW, that Strowman might end up in Tony Khan's promotion. But if last night's rumored meeting is any indication, IMPACT Wrestling could very well be the front runners to sign the former WWE Universal Champion.

Regardless of where Braun Strowman eventually lands, it's clear the former WWE Superstar will look to make a big impression at his new wrestling home.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest news and information regarding Braun Strowman's next move in the world of professional wrestling.

Also Read

Are you surprised to hear that Braun Strowman recently met with Scott D'Amore? Do you think The Monster Among Men is IMPACT Wrestling bound? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section.

Paul Heyman hinted to Sportskeeda that someone may join Roman Reigns' stable. Click here for more.

Edited by Alan John

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Braun Strowman in IMPACT Wrestling? For sure! Not really! 3 votes so far