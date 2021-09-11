Braun Strowman set to debut for top promotion in October following WWE release- Reports

Braun Strowman was released by WWE in June 2021. It is now being reported that after his 90-day non-compete clause with the company ends, he will be heading to Impact Wrestling.

The Monster Among Men was let go by WWE on June 2nd 2021. He has teased on social media that he is planning something interesting for when he gets out of his non-compete clause with the company. It was heavily speculated that the former Universal Champion could be Impact bound.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that Adam Scherr aka Braun Strowman, is currently in talks with Impact Wrestling. While he has not yet signed with them, he is likely to debut at Bound for Glory, which is set to take place on October 23.

Is Impact Wrestling the best choice for Braun Strowman?

While many people like to consider Impact Wrestling a notch below WWE and AEW, the promotion has a large fan base. It would be the perfect place for Strowman to get the spotlight without getting lost in the mix.

With giants like Moose and W. Morrissey on the Impact Wrestling roster, fans will get to see some exciting heavyweight matches when Strowman debuts for promotion.

During a fan Q&A session in August, Strowman had hinted that he has some 'cool stuff' in the works. He was likely alluding to a possible entry into the Impact Wrestling roster.

"I've got a lot of really, really cool stuff in the works," said Strowman. "I'm really excited to share with everyone, just gotta wait a little bit longer. It's coming. You'll see."

Braun Strowman's release had come as a surprise to many as he was a homegrown WWE talent who was a former world champion as well. It was reported that his big money contract was responsible for him being let go due to budget cuts.

Also Read

Do you think Braun Strowman has made the right call in choosing to join Impact Wrestling? Let us know what you think in the comments section.

Edited by Daniel Wood