Braun Strowman reacts to being asked about in-ring return

Former WWE superstar Braun Strowman has big plans in store for his immediate future, as per his comments on his latest Instagram Story.

It has been a while since Braun Strowman was let go by WWE, and the Monster Among Men recently did a Q&A session on his official Instagram handle. A fan asked Strowman about his plans to return to the squared circle somewhere down the line, and here's what the former WWE Superstar had to say:

"I've got a lot of really, really cool stuff in the works," said Strowman. "I'm really excited to share with everyone, just gotta wait a little bit longer. It's coming. You'll see."

Head over to Braun Strowman's Instagram Stories HERE to watch the clip.

Braun Strowman also talked about how he's holding up following WWE release

In response to another fan question, Braun Strowman opened up on how he's holding up at the moment. Strowman stated that he's feeling pretty good when it comes to his physique, but mentally, it's been a struggle for the former Universal Champion.

Braun Strowman's WWE release was one of the biggest surprises of the year and something that fans hadn't anticipated one bit. Strowman had his best year in WWE back in 2020, as he won his only Universal Championship by defeating Goldberg at WrestleMania 36. He held the belt for a few months before he dropped it to The Fiend at SummerSlam 2020.

Braun Strowman was involved in a WWE Championship feud on WWE RAW shortly before his release from the company. He failed to win the title in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania Backlash, and he was let go a few weeks later. Strowman has been quite active on his Instagram ever since, and he updates his fans on a regular basis.

A rumor stating that WWE wants to rehire Strowman recently made the rounds. One wonders if Strowman is on his way back to WWE in the near future, or if he has something else in store for his fans.

Where do you see Braun Strowman going in the coming weeks? Sound off in the comments below.

Edited by Colin Tessier