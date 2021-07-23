Real reason why WWE wants Braun Strowman to return - Reports

Updates on Braun Strowman's future have dominated the wrestling world since his unforeseen WWE release in June.

As we had reported earlier, unlike most released stars whose merchandise gets taken down from the WWE website, Strowman recently received new merch options that hinted towards his return.

Dave Meltzer confirmed WWE's interest in getting Braun Strowman back in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Here's what Meltzer revealed in the WON:

There is interest in bringing Strowman back, especially after recent AEW signings.

Braun Strowman's reported WWE return, AEW interest and recent social media activity

It should be noted that there is just 'interest' at this point as WWE continues to transition back to shows full of fans.

WWE officials also seem to be keeping a close eye on AEW as Tony Khan has made some significant moves of late. The signings of Malakai Black (Aleister Black), Christian Cage, Andrade, Paul Wight (Big Show), and Mark Henry have bolstered AEW's diverse roster.

The latest rumors suggest that Daniel Bryan and CM Punk are on their way to AEW, and the rumored signings could bring about a legitimate shift in power in the pro wrestling landscape.

WWE has released several superstars during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the promotion has also shown intent in getting a few former stars back into its fold.

Zelina Vega recently returned to WWE after a highly-publicized battle over WWE's third-party regulations.

Braun Strowman is arguably the biggest name to have been fired by WWE in recent times. The former Universal Champion has kept himself active on social media since his release, constantly posting updates about his physical progress.

Strowman also reacted to a WWE update regarding Goldberg, which did its job of keeping his name in the limelight. As confirmed by Mark Henry last month, Strowman is reportedly interested in doing business with AEW, but the Hall of Famer noted that any possible negotiations could only happen in mid-August.

Vince McMahon might not like the idea of seeing Strowman in All Elite Wrestling, and the reported interest could lead to WWE re-signing the former RAW Tag Team Champion.

What are your thoughts on the latest Braun Strowman update? Should WWE work towards re-hiring the Monster Among Men?

Edited by Arvind Sriram