AEW News Roundup - Major star interested in signing, WWE's reaction to Renee Young's baby announcement, Liv Morgan spotted with Dark Order member (16th June 2021)

It's time for another edition of the AEW News Roundup. Today's lineup begins with a brilliant piece of news.

Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley became first-time parents when they welcomed their baby daughter into the world. All the top reactions have been covered in today's roundup.

Mox also revealed if he wants his daughter to pursue professional wrestling as a career once she grows up.

Mark Henry has confirmed a former WWE star is interested in signing with AEW. Elsewhere, Liv Morgan was spotted wrestling with a Dark Order member. The same person also opened up about the experience of working with other Dark Order members.

On that note, let's take a look at each story in detail:

#5. Mark Henry confirms there is 'interest on both sides' regarding Braun Strowman's possible AEW signing

Braun Strowman will be one of the biggest free agents in professional wrestling when his WWE non-compete clause ends in August. AEW seems like the ideal destination for the former Universal Champion.

While there is much speculation about Strowman's asking fee, AEW is interested in securing the services of the Monster Among Men.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Mark Henry revealed that Strowman is 'super high' on the list of talents he wishes to see in AEW.

Let me just get this FYI out. I have not spoken to anyone about bookings. But if you wanna talk business the email to my agent is in my bio. Thank for any confusion you may be reading online. — Adam Scherr (@BraunStrowman) June 10, 2021

Henry added that 'serious conversations' from a contractual standpoint might only kickstart in August. However, he noted that both parties are eager to come to a potential agreement.

"[He's] super high on my list. It's not all a Mark Henry decision, but there is already interest on both sides, so hopefully, by the time he's allowed to wrestle, in August- I think the middle of August then we can have a serious conversation about contractual things of that nature, but right now there's interest on both sides."

Oh and while I’m on fire this as well!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ZuvulcgfTh — Adam Scherr (@BraunStrowman) June 14, 2021

Mark Henry was responsible for getting Strowman a WWE contract, and he might be a key figure in the recently released superstar's rumored AEW move.

