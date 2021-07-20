WWE Rumor Roundup: Braun Strowman to return? Cena's future, Superstar getting pushed as reward by Vince McMahon (20th July 2021)

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring the biggest backstage stories and rumors from the world of WWE. With the ThunderDome era now over, WWE is in full gear to give the fans shows to remember.

Multiple big names like John Cena and Goldberg have already returned to WWE, and reports suggest that more huge returns are about to happen soon. Apart from that, this article will take a look at the possibility of recently released superstar Braun Strowman coming back, the reason behind the big push and much more.

So without further ado, let us take a look at some big rumors and stories related to WWE:

#5 Kevin Nash thought his mistake would get him fired from WWE

Former WWE Champion Kevin Nash recently spoke to Stone Cold Steve Austin on Broken Skull Sessions. Nash talked about the time he thought he would be released by Vince McMahon for having a bad match due to drinking too much alcohol.

Nash, formerly known as Diesel, said he had had a bad match on a Europe tour. When Vince McMahon called him to his house after he had returned to the US from the tour, he thought it was to fire him. However, the real reason was very different.

“I’m like, ‘Well, I f****d up so bad he wants to fire me in person,’” Nash said. “He ain’t gonna FedEx me, he’s gonna fire me in person. So I’m thinking like, ‘Vince is gonna fire me.’ So of course Vince gets busy, I fall asleep on his couch in his house. He walks in, looks at me, and goes, ‘Damn, make yourself comfortable.’ I sit up, he’s like, ‘Come on, let’s go by the pool.’”

Interestingly, soon after this incident, Kevin Nash won the WWE Championship from Bob Backlund in a match that did not even last a minute.

Edited by Prem Deshpande