Backstage details on John Cena's WWE future; which brand he could be on revealed - Reports

John Cena made a surprising return to WWE at Money in the Bank pay-per-view, where he came face-to-face with Roman Reigns. Cena is reportedly set to feature in many upcoming shows in WWE.

John Cena confronted Roman Reigns at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view after the Universal Champion's match against Edge. Cena's return seemingly sets up a match between him and Reigns for SummerSlam, next month.

As per Fightful Select, John Cena has been booked to be on "several upcoming shows" following his return on Sunday night. Cena is reportedly not tied to either RAW or SmackDown and is a free agent of sorts.

This explains why the 16-time world champion is scheduled to appear on the RAW after Money in the Bank despite confronting Roman Reigns, who is a part of the SmackDown roster.

The report further states that he will not be needed for his current film project until after the SummerSlam pay-per-view.

John Cena on RAW after Money in the Bank

After his shocking return at WWE #MITB... @JohnCena is NOT going to make you wait for answers!



The Cenation Leader will be LIVE on #WWERaw in Dallas! pic.twitter.com/8hGOZ5Jzir — WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021

After his return to WWE at Money in the Bank, John Cena addressed the WWE Universe and stated that he will explain all the questions that they have on RAW.

"Money in the Bank shocked the world with so many surprises! So many of the WWE Universe have a litteny of questions! Who? What? When? Where? Why? Amongst others. Well I'm not gonna make you wait for answers. I am kicking off Monday Night RAW! To tell you my motivations and your not gonna want to miss it!" stated John Cena.

Cena had also spoken to the crowd in the ring, assuring them that this was not a "one night only" appearance but the first of many appearances. The RAW after Money in the Bank will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

“I certainly wanted to come out here to let all you know that I’M BACK.”



After WWE #MITB went off the air, @JohnCena shared a message with the sold-out crowd at @DickiesArena in Fort Worth! pic.twitter.com/m36ni2DGcQ — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 19, 2021

